IND-W vs SA-W Live Score, 3rd ODI updates: South Africa 54/0; Wolvaardt, Brits off to strong start in PowerPlay

- June 23, 2024 14:18SA 53/0 in 12 overs
The physios come on to the field to tend to Brits’ finger on her right hand. This is due to Deepti’s throw towards the keeper on the last ball in the last over, that hit the South African batter’s hand. Radha Yadav has been given the ball for her first over. A decent over as just the three runs from it.
- June 23, 2024 14:14SA 50/0 in 11 overs
Deepti continues. She keeps it on a good length, allowing just four runs from the over. Fifty up for South Africa in 11 overs.
- June 23, 2024 14:11SA 46/0 in 10 overs
Pooja returns for her third over. Great shot by Wolvaardt down the ground, a straight hit for a FOUR. The Proteas skipper finds the gap towards mid wicket and slashes it for another FOUR. This is a South African onslaught on Pooja’s bowling! Another FOUR by Wolvaardt, this time towards the covers as the ball whizzes past diving fielders. The three back-to-back boundaries seem to have affected Pooja’s confidence as she bowls a wide in the fourth ball. Wolvaardt hits the fourth FOUR, this time towards sqaure leg. An expensive over for India, and a good end to the first powerplay for South Africa.
- June 23, 2024 14:06SA 29/0 after 9 overs
Deepti Sharma is the newest bowler to join India’s bowling attack. Chants of ‘RCB, RCB’ boom around the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, as has been the norm in the past two ODIs. Good start for Deepti as she concedes only the two runs.
- June 23, 2024 14:02SA 27/0 after 8 overs
Pooja shows her aggressive side with another bouncer towards Wolvaardt’s leg side, but the umpire gives it a wide. Another shout for a leg before wicket, this time the ball striking Brits’ pads, but the umpire is not interested. Rightly so, the ball was missing the leg stump.
- June 23, 2024 13:58SA 23/0 after 7 overs
Arundhati returns and has a good over. Just the two runs from it, as the Proteas batters would want to amp up their scoring rate.
- June 23, 2024 13:57SA 21/0 after 6 overs
A misfield from Shafali gives the Proteas a FOUR to the Proteas.
- June 23, 2024 13:49SA 14/0 after 5 overs
Only a single fielder at the boundary, at deep square leg. Wolvaardt and Brits batting cautiously, flicking the ball towards the rope for a couple of singles. Four runs from the over.
- June 23, 2024 13:45SA 10/0 in 4 overs
Arundhati returns for her second over. A few singles in the first few balls for South Africa as the Proteas’ slow start continues. So far, some great fielding by the women in blue all around the ground.
- June 23, 2024 13:42SA 7/0 in 3 overs
Shreyanka continues her spell. After a great start to the over, Brits sweeps it towards fine leg for a FOUR.
- June 23, 2024 13:38SA 3/0 after two overs
Arundhati Reddy comes in for her first over. There’s a lot of movement in Reddy’s deliveries as well, very similar to the second ODI. There was a strong appeal on the fourth ball as the ball caught Brits’ pads, but it was missing the leg stump. Just a couple of overs from the over.
- June 23, 2024 13:33SA 1/0 after the first over
Wolvaardt starts with defending the first ball, and then taking a single in the second, putting Brits on strike. The offie’s deliveries are spinning quite acutely as Brits was almost caught off guard, twice in a row. Brits fails to get bat on ball on the last ball of the over, that spun a lot. Just the one run.
- June 23, 2024 13:30South Africa set to open its innings
It’s Tazmin Brits and skipper Laura Wolvaardt at the crease. Shreyanka Patil to open the bowling.
- June 23, 2024 13:27The Indian women’s team will wear black armbands in honour of David Johnson
Former India pacer David Johnson passed away a few days back. The men’s team had donned black armbands as well in Johnson’s remembrance during their T20 World Cup campaign.
- June 23, 2024 13:23TEAM NEWS
India names two changes as Shreyanka Patil and Priya Punia comes in the squad.
Playing XIs:
India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Priya Punia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil
South Africa: L. Wolvaardt (c), T. Brits, A. Bosch, S. Luus, M. Kapp, N. de Klerk, N. Shangase, M. Ridder (wk), T. Sekhukhune, N. Mlaba, A. Khaka
- June 23, 2024 13:20Toss update
South Africa wins the toss and choses to bat first.
- June 23, 2024 12:55Match Preview
India will hope to carry on the winning momentum before they go to Chennai for a one-off Test match and three T20Is. Here’s the match preview for the Indian Women vs South Africa Women 3rd ODI:
- June 23, 2024 12:49What happened in the second ODI between India Women and South Africa Women?
It was a nail-biter of match that saw four centuries, two from the Indian camp (Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur) and two from South Africa (Marizanne Kapp and Laura Wolvaardt). At the end, it was Pooja Vastrakar’s nerve that pulled off a brilliant last over, thereby handing the victory to India, which sealed the series with a 4-run win over the Proteas.
Here’s the match report by our correspondent N Sudarshan:
- June 23, 2024 12:44SQUADS FOR THIS SERIES:
While Asha Sobhana and Annerie Dercksen were handed ODI debuts by India and South Africa respectively in the first ODI, pace bowling allrounder Arundhati Reddy was handed her ODI debut for India in the second ODI.
INDIA: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (WK), Uma Chetri (WK), Dayalan Hemlatha, Radha Yadav, Asha Sobhana, Shreyanka Patil, Saika Ishaque, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Priya Punia.
SOUTH AFRICA: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Mieke de Ridder, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Suné Luus, Eliz-Mari Marz, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukune, Nondumiso Shangase, Delmi Tucker.
- June 23, 2024 12:37Where to watch the India Women vs South Africa Women 3rd ODI?
The third ODI between India Women and South Africa Women in Bengaluru will be broadcast on the Sports18 Network. The match can be caught live on the JioCinema app and website as well.
