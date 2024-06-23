IND-W vs SA-W Live Score, 3rd ODI updates: South Africa 54/0; Wolvaardt, Brits off to strong start in PowerPlay

SA 46/0 in 10 overs

Pooja returns for her third over. Great shot by Wolvaardt down the ground, a straight hit for a FOUR. The Proteas skipper finds the gap towards mid wicket and slashes it for another FOUR. This is a South African onslaught on Pooja’s bowling! Another FOUR by Wolvaardt, this time towards the covers as the ball whizzes past diving fielders. The three back-to-back boundaries seem to have affected Pooja’s confidence as she bowls a wide in the fourth ball. Wolvaardt hits the fourth FOUR, this time towards sqaure leg. An expensive over for India, and a good end to the first powerplay for South Africa.