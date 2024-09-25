MagazineBuy Print

Tickets go on sale for the Women’s T20 World Cup; prices, where to buy details

The tournament will be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from October 3 to 20 across two cities, Dubai and Sharjah.

Published : Sep 25, 2024 16:21 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: A general view of the ICC T20 Women’s World Cup trophy in 2023.
FILE PHOTO: A general view of the ICC T20 Women's World Cup trophy in 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: A general view of the ICC T20 Women’s World Cup trophy in 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Wednesday that tickets for the upcoming Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 are on sale.

The tournament will be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from October 3 to 20 across two cities, Dubai and Sharjah.

The opening day will feature a double-header at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, where Bangladesh will take on Scotland and Pakistan will face Sri Lanka.

Ticket prices, where to buy, details

Prices start at five dirhams and premium seating tickets are available at 40 dirhams. Fans attending double-header match days will benefit from a single ticket granting access to both games.

The ICC has also made entry free for fans under the age of 18.

Kiosks will be set up at the Dubai International Stadium and Sharjah Cricket Stadium for those preferring to buy tickets offline. Tickets can be purchased online via the official website.

The warm-up matches ahead of the tournament begin later this week before the first round of matches commence in early October.

The 10 teams in the tournament are divided into two groups of five, with each team clashing against the other once in the group stage. The top two teams from each group progress to the semifinals.

The top-spot finisher in the group will meet the second-place finisher in the two semifinals, with the winners progressing to the final in Dubai, to be played on October 20.

