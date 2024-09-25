She has been the torch-bearer of India’s transition to the big stage – combining textbook batting with power-hitting – for a decade and a half. Come next week, Harmanpreet Kaur will join a band of Super Six to be featured in each of the nine ICC Women’s T20 World Cup editions.

While Harmanpreet will be the only Indian to have achieved the feat, others in the club will include Suzie Bates (New Zealand), Sophie Devine (England), Marizanne Kapp (South Africa), Ellyse Perry (Australia) and Chamari Athapaththu (Sri Lanka).

More than being proud of being the only Indian female – and second India cricketer (The first being Rohit Sharma) – to have achieved the feat, Harmanpreet is focused on using all her experience to help fulfil her dream of lifting an ICC trophy that has eluded her so far.

“I have played so many World Cups, and that experience and atmosphere is totally different to any bilateral series or any other tournament,” India captain Harmanpreet said before the squad departed for the United Arab Emirates late at night on Tuesday

ALSO READ: Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Chamari Athapaththu to lead Sri Lanka; Inoka Ranaweera recalled

“I am going with the same excitement as I had when I was just a 19-year-old. I just want to go there and enjoy myself. I know now I have so much experience with me,” added Harmanpreet.

There is no dearth of experience in Harmanpreet’s bunch of ladies who are craving glory. Only three cricketers from India’s 15-member squad are yet to feature in a T20 World Cup.

Despite her wealth of experience, Harmanpreet’s form of late has been wobbly, which might be attributed to her decision to push herself slightly down the order in recent games. The India captain has managed to notch just two fifties since the last T20 World Cup.

Her T20I numbers include 368 runs from 17 innings (22 matches) at a strike rate of 116.`

But Harmanpreet is not at all concerned with her form. “I know what the pressure is like and how I am going to handle it. (It is about playing) with full freedom and just not thinking about the result. But if I go there and play freely and enjoy my cricket, I know I can change a lot of things.”

India men’s team captain Rohit Sharma changed a lot of things and lifted the trophy as captain in June. Will Harmanpreet repeat the feat next month?