IND-W vs SA-W: India Women aims for clean sweep against South Africa

In the first match, the Indian batters had to come back from a perilous 99 for five before making a 260-plus total. The home-side bowlers defended the target well too.

Published : Jun 22, 2024 13:28 IST , Bengaluru - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Smriti Mandhana celebrates after dismissing South Africa’s Sune Luus during the second ODI at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
Smriti Mandhana celebrates after dismissing South Africa’s Sune Luus during the second ODI at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K / The Hindu
infoIcon

Smriti Mandhana celebrates after dismissing South Africa's Sune Luus during the second ODI at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K / The Hindu

India was able to tame varied challenges against South Africa so far, and the team will be eager to take the series to its fitting conclusion of a 3-0 margin during the third and final ODI on Sunday.

Currently, the margin stands 2-0 in favour of India, but that insuperable position has not come without its own trials by fire.

In the first match, the Indian batters had to come back from a perilous 99 for five before making a 260-plus total. The home-side bowlers defended the target well too.

But in the second game, it was the turn of the Indian bowlers to ace the test that they were subjected to by centurions Laura Wolvaardt and Marizanne Kapp on a placid pitch.

Despite the heavy pounding, they kept their nerves till the last ball of the match to come out on the right side of the result.

However, the common thread across these two matches was the exceptional batting of Smriti Mandhana, who made 117 and 136 in them.

Mandhana thus became the first Indian woman batter to score two successive hundreds in ODIs, and she also equalled Mithali Raj’s record of seven one-day centuries.

The Indian vice-captain will be eager to sign off from the ODI series on a high before entering the one-off Test at Chennai from June 28.

The timely return to form of skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, who made an 88-ball 103 in the second match, too, might have pleased the management to no end.

However, the think tank will be eager to see a substantial outing from opener Shafali Verma, whose run of low scores has now been extended to eight matches.

With the series already in kitty, India might also give an outing to fringe players such as bowlers Shreyanka Patil, Saika Ishaque and top-order batter Priya Punia.

On the other hand, South Africa will be keen to win the match and gain at least two ICC Women’s ODI Championship points, critical in its qualification for next year’s 50-over World Cup.

Squads
India: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (WK), Uma Chetry (WK), Dayalan Hemalatha, Radha Yadav, Asha Sobhana, Shreyanka Patil, Saika Ishaque, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Priya Punia
South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Mieke de Ridder, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Sune Luus, Eliz-Mari Marz, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukune, Nondumiso Shangase, Delmi Tucker
The match starts at 1.30 PM

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
