IND vs BAN: India records its highest PowerPlay score in T20 World Cup 2024

India recorded its highest PowerPlay score in T20 World Cup 2024 during its Super Eight match against Bangladesh in Antigua on Saturday.

India, which had struggled to get going early on amid a slump in form for Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, ended the first six overs at 53 for one, bettering its previous best of 50 runs against Pakistan during the group stage.

Rohit and Virat added 39 runs for the first wicket, recording their best opening salvo in the tournament so far. However, Rohit holed out at covers off Shakib Al Hasan on 23.

Virat stayed unbeaten 27 off 18 deliveries till the end of the phase with fielding restrictions. India’s overall best in the T20 World Cup is 82 runs which it scored against Scotland in 2021.