LIVE Turkey vs Portugal Euro 2024 score: TRK 0-2 POR updates; Turkiye’s own-goal gives Ronaldo’s side big lead

TRK v POR: Follow the live score and updates from the Euro 2024 Group F clash between Turkey and Portugal.

Updated : Jun 22, 2024 22:41 IST

Team Sportstar
LIVE Turkey vs Portugal Euro 2024 score
LIVE Turkey vs Portugal Euro 2024 score
lightbox-info

LIVE Turkey vs Portugal Euro 2024 score

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Euro 2024 Group F clash between Turkey and Portugal being played at the Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund.

  • June 22, 2024 22:40
    51’

    Canvcelo pushes high on the right wings and plays a low driven cross across the goal to the far post for Bernardo who passes it to Bruno in the middle of the box but he fails to collect the ball due to an interception by Akaydin.

  • June 22, 2024 22:37
    48’

    Cancelo cuts in early and beats a defender but loses the ball near the box. Ronaldo tries to reach pick the ball but Turkey succeeds to clear it away.

  • June 22, 2024 22:35
    Second half begins!

    Turkey is two goals down and will be playing more aggressively here on. Portugal will look to continue with its dominating performance as Ronaldo is yet to score in this edition of the tournament.

  • June 22, 2024 22:18
    Half-time - TRK 0-2 POR!

    Portugal enjoys a comfortable lead and as it stands it will go through to the knockout stages finishing first in the Group F. Turkey has had its moments but it is struggling to penetrate Portugal’s box and create good scoring chances. Players need to be a bit careful with the referee since he has already given away five yellow cards in the first half.

  • June 22, 2024 22:16
    YELLOW CARD
    45’

    Turkey was on a counter attack as Palinha brings down Yunus and gives away a yellow card.

  • June 22, 2024 22:13
    YELLOW CARD
    42’

    Akaydin gets a yellow card for a sliding tackle on Leao. Celik gets a yellow card as well for protesting.

  • June 22, 2024 22:11
    40’

    Turkey wins the ball in the middle of the park as Kocku gets the ball and tries a low driven shot from distance aiming for the bottom left corner, but Portugal’s keeper saves it.

  • June 22, 2024 22:10
    YELLOW CARD
    39’

    Leao dribbles down the left flank but gets the ball stolen from him, He dives instead to salvage a freekick but the ref sees right though him, awarded a yellow card. Leao will miss the next match.

  • June 22, 2024 22:08
    38’

    Turkey attack on the left flank as Akturkoglu beat the full back and makes a cut-back pass to Kocku at the edge of the box but Pepe makes a crucial interception.

  • June 22, 2024 22:07
    37’

    Bernardo collects a long ball on the right and plays a perfect pass to Ronaldo across the box who takes a touch and tries to curl it in the top corner but misses by a fine margin.

  • June 22, 2024 22:05
    35’

    Portugal is a bit relaxed now as Turkey capitalises and has started to attack more. Cancelo makes a run from the right wing and passes it to Bruno down the middle but his finish went way over the post.

  • June 22, 2024 22:01
    GOAL
    29’ - OWN-GOAL BY TURKEY!!!!

    Cancelo gives the ball away as Turkey’s Akaydin passes the ball back to the keeper, Altay, however the keeper was off of his line and didn’t expect the pass. The ball ran into their own net for an OWN GOAL!!!!

  • June 22, 2024 21:57
    YELLOW CARD
    24’

    Abdulkerim gets a yellow card for a late sliding tackle. He got a yellow card in the last match as well and hence will miss the next match.

  • June 22, 2024 21:54
    21’ - GOAL!!!! Bernardo scores opener!!!

    Nuno Mendes makes a run down the left flank and makes a cut-back pass into the box which was going to Ronaldo but gets deflected by Kocku. The ball goes to Bernardo Silva instead who finishes it into the net.

  • June 22, 2024 21:51
    21’

    Turkey breaks into a counter as Portugal’s high press fails but Pepe, the last man makes a solid sliding challenge to stop Kocku from getting into the box unchallenged.

  • June 22, 2024 21:49
    19’

    Portugal is attacking on the flanks and is constantly switching the wings but it is unable to create scoring opportunities in from of the goal in the final third down the middle. Turkey is on the back foot at the moment.

  • June 22, 2024 21:45
    15’

    Ronaldo does a couple stepovers to beat Abdulkerim on the right wing and crosses it to Leao again but his header is cleared away by the Turks.

  • June 22, 2024 21:44
    13’

    Cancelo nutmegs Abdulkerim and plays it to Vitinha who crosses it to Leao on the other wing but the left winger fails to take a header on target.

  • June 22, 2024 21:41
    10’

    Leao comes into the attack for the first time in the game as he cuts back and gives a low driven cross into the box but the ball runs behind Ronaldo and is too far for Bernardo to take a shot.

  • June 22, 2024 21:38
    8’

    Cancelo dinks the ball on the left side of the post for Ronaldo who heads it towards goal but off-target.

  • June 22, 2024 21:38
    6’ - Turkey comes close to scoring!

    Celik gets a long ball from the back on the right flank as he slots the perfect cross in for Akturkoglu on the far post but Cancelo pressurises him to miss the ball inches away from goal.

  • June 22, 2024 21:36
    5’

    Turkey was on the attack this time it pushes from the right wing. Kocku plays a cross in for Arkturkoglu misses to connect.

  • June 22, 2024 21:34
    4’

    Vitinha wins the ball in a dangerous position and passes it to Bruno who takes a touch and fires a shot from the edge of the box but blocked by the Turkish backline.

  • June 22, 2024 21:33
    2’

    Portugal on the attack as Bernardo Silva runs down the left flank and crosses it in for Ronaldo who’s first-timed volley is on target but straight to the keeper.

  • June 22, 2024 21:32
    Kick-off!

    Bruno gets the match going as both sides look for a win since it will assure qualification for both the sides.

  • June 22, 2024 21:29
    Major talking points!

    Turkiye vs Portugal, Euro 2024: Cristiano Ronaldo starts; Arda Guler on the bench; Major talking points from TRK v POR

    Take a look at the major talking points from the Euro 2024 Group F match between Turkiye and Portugal being played at the BVB Stadion Dortmund.

  • June 22, 2024 21:24
    What happened in Portugal’s opening match?

    Euro 2024: Conceicao nets stoppage-time winner as Portugal beats Czechia 2-1

    Francisco Conceicao scored in the half stoppage time as Portugal beat Czechia 2-1 in their opening match of the 2024 European Championships in Germany on Tuesday.

  • June 22, 2024 21:08
    Know your referees!

    Euro 2024: Who is the referee for the Turkey vs Portugal Group F match?

    Take a look at the full list of match officials who will take charge of the Turkey vs Portugal Group F match being played at Signal Iduna Park.

  • June 22, 2024 21:07
    Last five games!

    14 Jun 1996 - Portugal 1-0 Turkey, UEFA European Championship

    24 Jun 2000 - Portugal 2-0 Turkey, UEFA European Championship

    07 Jun 2008 - Portugal 2-0 Turkey, UEFA European Championship

    02 Jun 2012 - Portugal 1-3 Turkey, International Friendly

    24 Mar 2022 - Portugal 3-1 Turkey, FIFA World Cup

  • June 22, 2024 20:48
    Head-to-head record!

    Played: 9

    Portugal: 7

    Turkey: 2

    Draws: 0

  • June 22, 2024 20:35
    Turkey’s starting lineup!

    Altay Bayindir; Ferdi Kadioglu, Samet Akaydin, Abdulkerim Bardakci, Zeki Celik; Hakan Calhanoglu (c), Kaan Ayhan; Yunus Akgun, Ferdi Kadioglu, Orkun Kokcu; Baris Alper Yilmaz.

  • June 22, 2024 20:35
    Portugal’s starting lineup!

    Diogo Costa; Joao Cancelo, Pepe, Ruben Dias, Nuno Mendes; Joao Palhinha, Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes, Vitinha; Cristiano Ronaldo (c), Rafael Leao.

  • June 22, 2024 20:34
    Predicted lineups!

    Turkey predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Gunok; Muldur, Akaydin, Bardakci, Kadioglu; Ozcan, Calhanoglu; Guler, Kokcu, Yildiz; Yilmaz

    Portugal predicted XI (4-3-3): Costa; Pepe, Dias, Mendes, Dalot; Fernandes, Vitinha, Cancelo; Bernardo, Ronaldo, Leao

  • June 22, 2024 20:12
    Where to watch the game?

    Where to watch the live telecast of the Turkey vs Portugal Euro 2024 match in India?

    The Turkey vs Portugal Euro 2024 match will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam. 

    Where can you live stream the Turkey vs Portugal Euro 2024 match in India?

    The match can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

  • June 22, 2024 20:05
    Match Preview!

    TUR vs POR, Euro 2024: Buoyed by fans, Turkey hopes to stage upset against Portugal

    Electrified by a Euro 2024 opening win and strong support from their passionate fans, Turkey will try to keep the momentum going when it faces Portugal at the Dortmund BVB Stadion.

