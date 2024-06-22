MagazineBuy Print

The Three Ws Oval: A reminder of Caribbean cricket’s lost glory under Worrell, Weekes and Walcott

Frank Worrell, Clyde Walcott and Everton Weekes heralded a new era in West Indies cricket in the late 1940s, which until then had boasted of only one world-class batter in George Headley.

Published : Jun 22, 2024 20:24 IST , Barbados - 2 MINS READ

Ashwin Achal
General view of the Three Ws Oval, nestled in the University of the West Indies Cave Hill campus.
General view of the Three Ws Oval, nestled in the University of the West Indies Cave Hill campus. | Photo Credit: Ashwin Achal/The Hindu
General view of the Three Ws Oval, nestled in the University of the West Indies Cave Hill campus. | Photo Credit: Ashwin Achal/The Hindu

In the park outside the 3Ws Oval lies the busts of three legendary cricketers - Frank Worrell, Clyde Walcott and Everton Weekes. The trio, among the best batters of their generation, were born within a couple of miles of each other in the island of Barbados.

The Three Ws Oval can be found across the road, nestled in the University of the West Indies Cave Hill campus. The quaint ground is named in memory of the popular Barbadians.

A massive statue of stumps stands guard over the green outfield. It is an impressive sight that cannot escape the sight of the batters in the middle.

The exploits of the three ‘Ws’ is written in cricket folklore. The trio heralded a new era in West Indies cricket in the late 1940s, which until then had boasted of only one world-class batter in George Headley.

(Left to right) The busts of Sir Frank Worrell, Sir Clyde Walcott and Sir Everton Meekes
(Left to right) The busts of Sir Frank Worrell, Sir Clyde Walcott and Sir Everton Meekes | Photo Credit: Ashwin Achal/The Hindu
(Left to right) The busts of Sir Frank Worrell, Sir Clyde Walcott and Sir Everton Meekes | Photo Credit: Ashwin Achal/The Hindu

Worrell was the first black cricketer to captain the West Indies cricket team, and led the team in the famous 1960-61 tour to Australia. Such was his popularity that the perpetual Frank Worrell Trophy, awarded to the winner of West Indies-Australia Test series, was commissioned at the end of 1960-61 tour.

Walcott was arguably the best batter in the world in the 1950s. His numbers reached the zenith when he gave up the wicketkeeping gloves to focus purely on scoring runs.

Weekes, a powerful strokeplayer, set a world record of five successive hundreds in Test innings. This marks still stands undefeated.

The 3Ws Oval serves as a reminder of a once glorious era of Caribbean cricket.

