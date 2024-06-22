Babar Azam set to make Global T20 Canada debut, joins Rizwan at Vancouver Knights

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam will make his debut in the Global T20 Canada franchise tournament after signing up with Vancouver Knights on Saturday.

Vancouver Knights won the inaugural edition of the tournament, in 2018, and finished runner-up in the following season in 2019.

The franchise also retained the services of Pakistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan, who scored 190 runs in five matches for the team last year. Hard-hitting Pakistan batter Asif Ali also joined the Knights.

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi will also make his first appearance in the tournament after signing up with Toronto Nationals.