  1. India Women beat South Africa Women 3-0 (Home, 2024)
  2. India Women beat England Women 3-0 (Away, 2022)
  3. India Women beat Sri Lanka Women 3-0 (Away, 2022)
  4. India Women beat South Africa Women 3-0 (Home, 2019-20)
  5. India Women beat West Indies Women 3-0 (Home, 2016-17)
  6. India Women beat Sri Lanka Women 3-0 (Home, 2015-16)
  7. India Women beat Sri Lanka Women 3-0 (Home, 2013-14)
  8. India Women beat Bangladesh Women 3-0 (Home, 2012-13)
  9. India Women beat West Indies Women 5-0 (Home, 2003-04)
  10. India Women beat England Women 5-0 (Home, 2001-02)