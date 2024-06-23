India Women beat South Africa by six wickets in the third and final One-Day International at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday to register a 3-0 series clean sweep.

India started off the series with a dominating 143-run win in the first ODI before clinching a high-scoring thriller by four runs in the second game.

This was the 10th series clean sweep registered by India Women in ODIs and the second against South Africa. The Women in Blue have completed the most number of series whitewashes in ODIs against Sri Lanka (3), followed by South Africa (2), England (2), West Indies (2) and Bangladesh (1).

FULL LIST OF SERIES CLEAN SWEEPS BY INDIAN IN ODIS