F1: Verstappen wins Spanish Grand Prix 2024, pole-sitter Norris finishes second

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won the Spanish Grand Prix at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on Sunday, ahead of McLaren’s Lando Norris who started the race from pole position.
Mercedes’ seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton took the final place on the podium while his teammate George Russell finished fourth.
More to follow...
