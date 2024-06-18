MagazineBuy Print

Brad Pitt’s F1 movie set for release in June 2025

The film is being made with the cooperation of teams and drivers and directed by Joseph Kosinski, whose ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ grossed $1.49 billion worldwide, with Jerry Bruckheimer as producer.

Published : Jun 18, 2024 16:59 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
The plot sees Brad Pitt, who is 60 years old in real life, star as a former driver making a Formula One comeback alongside Damson Idris, who plays his rookie team mate, at APX.
The plot sees Brad Pitt, who is 60 years old in real life, star as a former driver making a Formula One comeback alongside Damson Idris, who plays his rookie team mate, at APX. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

The plot sees Brad Pitt, who is 60 years old in real life, star as a former driver making a Formula One comeback alongside Damson Idris, who plays his rookie team mate, at APX. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Brad Pitt’s as-yet unnamed Formula One movie will be released globally on June 25 next year, with a North American debut two days later, F1 and Apple Original Films announced on Tuesday.

The film is being made with the cooperation of teams and drivers and directed by Joseph Kosinski, whose ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ grossed $1.49 billion worldwide, with Jerry Bruckheimer as producer.

It will be distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures in cinemas and IMAX.

Seven-times F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton is a co-producer, with filming starting last year and continuing during selected grand prix weekends this season.

The production team have had a garage and pitwall stand as a fictional 11th ‘APX GP’ team.

The plot sees Pitt, who is 60 years old in real life, star as a former driver making a Formula One comeback alongside Damson Idris, who plays his rookie team mate, at APX.

Other cast members include Academy Award winner Javier Bardem and best supporting actress nominee Kerry Condon.

Formula One said production of the movie would complete at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in December.

The sport is hoping the movie cements the appeal of the Netflix docu-series ‘Drive to Survive’ that has boosted Formula One’s popularity and growth worldwide and particularly in the key U.S. market.

Formula One now has three U.S. races in Austin, Miami and Las Vegas.

“We’ve already seen the great work and impact of the Netflix show and I think this will take it to new heights beyond that,” Mercedes driver Hamilton, who is joining Ferrari at the end of the season, said last year. 

Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

