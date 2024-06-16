MagazineBuy Print

Motorsport: Ferrari wins 24 Hours of Le Mans for second year in a row

Denmark’s Nicklas Nielsen took the chequered flag at the wheel of a number 50 Ferrari 499P hypercar shared with Italian Antonio Fuoco and Spaniard Miguel Molina over 311 laps.

Published : Jun 16, 2024 20:03 IST , LONDON - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
The Ferrari Corse team car driven by Italy’s Antonio Fuoco, Spain’s Miguel Molina and Denmark’s Nicklas Nielsen takes a curve during the 24-hour Le Mans endurance race.
The Ferrari Corse team car driven by Italy's Antonio Fuoco, Spain's Miguel Molina and Denmark's Nicklas Nielsen takes a curve during the 24-hour Le Mans endurance race. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

The Ferrari Corse team car driven by Italy’s Antonio Fuoco, Spain’s Miguel Molina and Denmark’s Nicklas Nielsen takes a curve during the 24-hour Le Mans endurance race. | Photo Credit: AP

Ferrari’s factory team won the 24 Hours of Le Mans for the second year in a row on Sunday after a tight and tense battle with Toyota to the finish.

Almost out of fuel, Denmark’s Nicklas Nielsen took the chequered flag at the wheel of a number 50 Ferrari 499P hypercar shared with Italian Antonio Fuoco and Spaniard Miguel Molina over 311 laps of the Sarthe circuit.

The number seven Toyota GR010 hybrid of Argentine Jose Maria Lopez, Japan’s Kamui Kobayashi and Dutch driver Nyck de Vries finished 14.221 seconds behind.

Ferrari’s winning crew from last year — Italians Alessandro Pier Guidi, Antonio Giovinazzi and Britain’s James Calado — finished third in the 51 car.

Last year’s win was the Italian marquee’s first overall victory at the French circuit in 58 years.

