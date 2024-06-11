Formula E announces largest-ever calendar for season 11

Formula E on Tuesday announced its provisional calendar for the 11th season of FIA Formula E World Championship, with the largest number of races and locations set for a season, following endorsement from the World Motorsport Council.

Formula E will complete a 17-race season for the first time in its history spanning 11 venues as it continues to pioneer all-electric racing.

New race locations in Miami and Diriyah, a double-header of separate races in Monaco – a first for the principality in any motorsport championship, a double-header of races in Tokyo, and the return of Jakarta complement the roster of other city venues.

The season will begin in Sao Paulo on December 7 following pre-season testing on November 4-7 in Valencia.

It will be the first time the all-new GEN3 EVO race car will be put through its paces and tested in public, capable of 0-60mph in just 1.82 seconds - 36 per cent faster than the current GEN3.

A new venue in Diriyah will host the first double-header of the season on February 14-15, while the series returns to Miami for the first time since season 1 in an all-new location on April 12.

Monaco will, for the first time in the principality’s history, host separate back-to-back motor races on the full Circuit de Monaco given the competitive and action-packed nature of Formula E races.

Following the hugely successful inaugural Tokyo E-Prix where public roads in the world’s most populous city were closed for an automotive event for the first time, a double header of races will take place on May 17-18.

Jakarta also returns to the calendar following a one-year hiatus, which will be followed by a double-header finale at London.