Formula E announces largest-ever calendar for season 11

Formula E will complete a 17-race season for the first time in its history spanning 11 venues as it continues to pioneer all-electric racing.

Published : Jun 11, 2024 22:42 IST , London - 2 MINS READ

PTI
File Photo: Jehan Daruvala of India driving for Maserati MSG Racing Team during the Sao Paulo E-Prix.
File Photo: Jehan Daruvala of India driving for Maserati MSG Racing Team during the Sao Paulo E-Prix. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

File Photo: Jehan Daruvala of India driving for Maserati MSG Racing Team during the Sao Paulo E-Prix. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Formula E on Tuesday announced its provisional calendar for the 11th season of FIA Formula E World Championship, with the largest number of races and locations set for a season, following endorsement from the World Motorsport Council.

Formula E will complete a 17-race season for the first time in its history spanning 11 venues as it continues to pioneer all-electric racing.

New race locations in Miami and Diriyah, a double-header of separate races in Monaco – a first for the principality in any motorsport championship, a double-header of races in Tokyo, and the return of Jakarta complement the roster of other city venues.

ALSO READ | Motorsports weekend wrap: Verstappen returns to winning ways in Canadian Grand Prix; Memorable outing for Maini brothers

The season will begin in Sao Paulo on December 7 following pre-season testing on November 4-7 in Valencia.

It will be the first time the all-new GEN3 EVO race car will be put through its paces and tested in public, capable of 0-60mph in just 1.82 seconds - 36 per cent faster than the current GEN3.

A new venue in Diriyah will host the first double-header of the season on February 14-15, while the series returns to Miami for the first time since season 1 in an all-new location on April 12.

Monaco will, for the first time in the principality’s history, host separate back-to-back motor races on the full Circuit de Monaco given the competitive and action-packed nature of Formula E races.

Following the hugely successful inaugural Tokyo E-Prix where public roads in the world’s most populous city were closed for an automotive event for the first time, a double header of races will take place on May 17-18.

Jakarta also returns to the calendar following a one-year hiatus, which will be followed by a double-header finale at London.

Related stories

Related Topics

Formula E

Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

