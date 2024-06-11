MagazineBuy Print

WATCH: Lallianzuala Chhangte scripts history, scores first-ever goal against Qatar in FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Lallianzuala Chhangte scripted history as he opened the scoring for India in the FIFA World Cup qualifying game against Qatar in Doha on Tuesday.

Published : Jun 11, 2024 22:15 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Lallianzuala Chhangte celebrates scoring their first goal against Qatar.
India’s Lallianzuala Chhangte celebrates scoring their first goal against Qatar. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

India’s Lallianzuala Chhangte celebrates scoring their first goal against Qatar. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Lallianzuala Chhangte scripted history as he opened the scoring for India in the FIFA World Cup qualifying game against Qatar, at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha on Tuesday.

Chhangte received an unintentional pass from Brandon Fernandes in the 37th minute and slotted it into the net, past Shebab Ellethy, to the jubilation of Indian fans inside the stadium. The goal was India’s first goal from open play in over 600 minutes of play and its first-ever strike against Asian champion Qatar.

India and Qatar have played four times before this game, with three of them ending in Qatar’s favour and the other being a goalless draw. In neither of those game did India open its account, losing their previous clash 0-3 in Bhubaneswar last month.

But all of it changed on Tuesday as Chhangte stepped up, in what was India’s first match post Sunil Chhetri’s retirement, to find the net.

