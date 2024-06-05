Marc Marquez joins Ducati factory team on two-year deal

Six-time MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez will join the Ducati factory team on a two-year deal from 2025, the Italian manufacturer said on Wednesday.
Despite limited success in past, is it time for F1 to invest more in Asia?
The 31-year-old Spaniard is racing this season for the Ducati satellite team Gresini Racing.
Marquez will replace Italian Enea Bastianini alongside reigning world champion Francesco Bagnaia.
