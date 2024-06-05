India vs Ireland, T20 World Cup 2024 Streaming Info: When and where to watch IND vs IRE match live?

India will take on Ireland in its T20 World Cup 2024 campaign opener at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Wednesday.

IND vs IRE T20 World Cup 2024 game, telecast details and streaming info:

When will India vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2024 match take place?

The India vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2024 match will take place on Wednesday, June 5, 2024.

When will India vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2024 match start?

The India vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2024 match will begin at 8 PM IST.

What time will India vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2024 match toss take place?

The India vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2024 match toss will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

What is the venue for India vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The India vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2024 match will be held at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

How to watch live streaming of India vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The India vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2024 match will be live streamed on Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Which TV channel will telecast India vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The India vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2024 match match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network in India.