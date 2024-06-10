Canadian GP: Perez slapped three place grid drop for Spanish Grand Prix

Sergio Perez will have a three-place grid penalty at the next Formula One race in Spain after the Mexican drove his Red Bull in an unsafe condition at Sunday’s Canadian Grand Prix.

Champion Red Bull was also fined 25,000 euros (USD 26,935).

Perez retired in the pits after driving around the track with a broken rear wing, shedding carbon fibre debris, on his car following a crash into the barriers at turn six.

Article 26.10 of the sporting regulations says that “if a driver has serious mechanical difficulties, he must leave the track as soon as it is safe to do so.”

Stewards said in a statement that Red Bull had confirmed at the hearing that Perez had been advised to bring the car back to the pits to avoid a potential safety car situation if he stopped on track.

The stewards said a sporting penalty was needed in addition to the financial one due to the safety implications.

Perez has retired from his last two races while triple world champion team mate Max Verstappen, Sunday’s race winner, has six victories from nine so far.