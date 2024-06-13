Liberty Global is taking a controlling interest in Formula E after buying shares held by Warner Bros Discovery, the electric car racing series announced on Thursday.
The acquisition will, on completion, leave Liberty with a 65% stake in a world championship that is now in its 10th season.
Formula E CEO Jeff Dodds said in a statement the announcement came as the electric series planned for a period of growth and was “a powerful vindication of the huge potential of our sport”.
ALSO READ: Formula E announces largest-ever calendar for season 11
While telecoms group Liberty Global will control Formula E, Liberty Media are the commercial rights holder for the much bigger Formula One business.
Both are chaired by U.S. billionaire John Malone.
Latest on Sportstar
- BAN vs NED Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Toss, Lineups at 7:30 p.m. IST; Bangladesh faces Netherlands in crucial Group D fixture
- Liberty Global takes controlling stake in Formula E
- HUN vs SUI, Euro 2024 Preview: Hungary revved up for Euros opener as fragile Switzerland seeks turnaround
- Rohan Bopanna to partner with Sriram Bajali in Paris Olympics, AITA confirms
- Osaka given green light to play at Paris Olympics
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE