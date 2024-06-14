Indian Supercross Racing League season 2 to be held from January to March 2025

An extended second season of the Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL) will be held from January to March 2025 with an increased number of races as well as venues, organisers said.

The registration of riders for the second season will commence at the end of this month and an auction is slated to be held later this year in October, a release issued by the organisers said.

The first season of ISRL featured 48 Indian and international riders, across five competitive race categories, with six participating franchisee teams at three venues.

“After the phenomenal success of our inaugural season, the anticipation for the upcoming season is palpable,” said Veer Patel, co-founder and director of the league.

“We have received overwhelming interest from riders across the globe, reflecting the growing popularity and prestige of the ISRL,” he added.