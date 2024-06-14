Indian Sports Wrap, June 14: Aditi’s makes solid start with 68 at Meijer LPGA Classic

GOLF

Aditi’s makes solid start with 68 at LPGA Classic

Aditi Ashok opened her challenge at the Meijer LPGA Classic with one of her best rounds of the season, carding a 4-under 68 for a tied 11th place here.

Aditi’s round started on the tenth with birdies on the 11th and the 12th holes. A bogey on 17th followed by a birdie on the 18th saw her turn in 2-under.

On the second nine, the front side of the Par-72 Blythefield Country Club, she parred all the way till she picked birdies on the eighth and the ninth, her final two holes.

Aditi’s best round this season before this was also 68 at the Honda LPGA in Thailand in February and she finished tied 31 in the event.

-PTI

Pukhraj leads after second round in Vietnam Masters

Indian golfer Pukhraj Singh Gill held the lead after carding a three-under 69 in the second round of the Asian Development Tour’s Nam A Bank Vietnam Masters here.

The long-hitting Indian had carded a 64 in the first round and his two-day total stands at 11-under in the USD 85,000 event, which is being held at Royal Long An Golf and Villas near Ho Chi Minh city.

The cut fell at one-under and 52 players made the grade for the final round.

Three other Indians made it to weekend rounds and they included Sunhit Bishnoi (70-69), who is Tied-11th, Aman Raj, who recovered from his first round 72 with a 68 and is Tied-24th and Khalin Joshi (72-70) in Tied-33rd place.

-PTI

Jeev, Randhawa in second round of Lawrie Matchplay

Jeev Milkha Singh and Jyoti Randhawa won their first-round clashes to move into the next round of the Paul Lawrie Matchplay event on the Legends Tour for Seniors in Europe here.

Jeev Milkha Singh of India in action during day one of the Paul Lawrie Match Play. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Both the Indians won 1-up as they maintained their lead after going one ahead of the 16th.

Jeev beat Paul Streeter, while Randhawa got the better of Thomas Gogele.

Jeev will take on Keith Horne in the second round, while Randhawa will play Malcolm Mackenzie, who beat 2006 Ryder Cup captain Ian Woosnam in the first round.

-PTI