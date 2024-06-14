MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Indian Sports Wrap, June 14: Aditi’s makes solid start with 68 at Meijer LPGA Classic

Here are all the major updates, scores, and results of Indians in the world of sports on June 14. 

Published : Jun 14, 2024 13:10 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Aditi Ashok in action at the Meijer LPGA Classic golf tournament.
India’s Aditi Ashok in action at the Meijer LPGA Classic golf tournament. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

India’s Aditi Ashok in action at the Meijer LPGA Classic golf tournament. | Photo Credit: AP

GOLF

Aditi’s makes solid start with 68 at LPGA Classic

Aditi Ashok opened her challenge at the Meijer LPGA Classic with one of her best rounds of the season, carding a 4-under 68 for a tied 11th place here.

Aditi’s round started on the tenth with birdies on the 11th and the 12th holes. A bogey on 17th followed by a birdie on the 18th saw her turn in 2-under.

On the second nine, the front side of the Par-72 Blythefield Country Club, she parred all the way till she picked birdies on the eighth and the ninth, her final two holes.

Aditi’s best round this season before this was also 68 at the Honda LPGA in Thailand in February and she finished tied 31 in the event.

-PTI

Pukhraj leads after second round in Vietnam Masters

Indian golfer Pukhraj Singh Gill held the lead after carding a three-under 69 in the second round of the Asian Development Tour’s Nam A Bank Vietnam Masters here.

The long-hitting Indian had carded a 64 in the first round and his two-day total stands at 11-under in the USD 85,000 event, which is being held at Royal Long An Golf and Villas near Ho Chi Minh city.

The cut fell at one-under and 52 players made the grade for the final round.

Three other Indians made it to weekend rounds and they included Sunhit Bishnoi (70-69), who is Tied-11th, Aman Raj, who recovered from his first round 72 with a 68 and is Tied-24th and Khalin Joshi (72-70) in Tied-33rd place.

-PTI

Jeev, Randhawa in second round of Lawrie Matchplay

Jeev Milkha Singh and Jyoti Randhawa won their first-round clashes to move into the next round of the Paul Lawrie Matchplay event on the Legends Tour for Seniors in Europe here.

Jeev Milkha Singh of India in action during day one of the Paul Lawrie Match Play.
Jeev Milkha Singh of India in action during day one of the Paul Lawrie Match Play. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
lightbox-info

Jeev Milkha Singh of India in action during day one of the Paul Lawrie Match Play. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Both the Indians won 1-up as they maintained their lead after going one ahead of the 16th.

Jeev beat Paul Streeter, while Randhawa got the better of Thomas Gogele.

Jeev will take on Keith Horne in the second round, while Randhawa will play Malcolm Mackenzie, who beat 2006 Ryder Cup captain Ian Woosnam in the first round.

-PTI

Related Topics

Aditi Ashok /

Meijer LPGA Classic /

Jeev Milkha Singh /

Jyoti Randhawa

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian Sports Wrap, June 14: Aditi’s makes solid start with 68 at Meijer LPGA Classic
    Team Sportstar
  2. T20 World Cup 2024: Which teams will India face in its Super 8 group?
    Team Sportstar
  3. FIFA Women’s World Ranking, June 2024: Spain remains top; France overtakes England to second
    Team Sportstar
  4. T20 World Cup 2024: Full list of teams eliminated from Super Eight qualification
    Team Sportstar
  5. USA vs IRE Rain Forecast, T20 World Cup: What will happen if United States vs Ireland match is washed out in Florida?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Indian Sports Wrap, June 14: Aditi’s makes solid start with 68 at Meijer LPGA Classic
    Team Sportstar
  2. Conor McGregor out of UFC 303 because of an undisclosed injury
    AP
  3. Afghanistan to have gender equal team in Paris 2024 Olympics, no Taliban allowed: IOC
    Reuters
  4. France gets Olympic cycling medal 124 years late
    Reuters
  5. Shruti Vora logs historic victory, becomes first Indian to win 3-star GP event
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian Sports Wrap, June 14: Aditi’s makes solid start with 68 at Meijer LPGA Classic
    Team Sportstar
  2. T20 World Cup 2024: Which teams will India face in its Super 8 group?
    Team Sportstar
  3. FIFA Women’s World Ranking, June 2024: Spain remains top; France overtakes England to second
    Team Sportstar
  4. T20 World Cup 2024: Full list of teams eliminated from Super Eight qualification
    Team Sportstar
  5. USA vs IRE Rain Forecast, T20 World Cup: What will happen if United States vs Ireland match is washed out in Florida?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment