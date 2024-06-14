MagazineBuy Print

Esports Olympics set to launch after IOC presents proposal for video game project

The Olympic body said it was in “advanced discussions with a potential host” that should be announced soon after the July 23-24 meeting in Paris.

Published : Jun 14, 2024 20:40 IST , Lausanne (Switzerland) - 1 MIN READ

AP
Representative Image: The Esports Olympics will build on an IOC-backed week of video game competitions held last year in Singapore. It was a mix of physical simulations of Olympic sports and traditional video games.
Representative Image: The Esports Olympics will build on an IOC-backed week of video game competitions held last year in Singapore. It was a mix of physical simulations of Olympic sports and traditional video games. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Representative Image: The Esports Olympics will build on an IOC-backed week of video game competitions held last year in Singapore. It was a mix of physical simulations of Olympic sports and traditional video games. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The first Olympic Esports Games are set to be added soon to the IOC’s portfolio of events as it seeks to attract and retain young audiences.

The International Olympic Committee said Friday it will ask members to approve a proposal to create a video game Olympics when they meet next month in Paris on the eve of the Summer Games.

The Olympic body said it was in “advanced discussions with a potential host” that should be announced soon after the July 23-24 meeting in Paris.

“The IOC is taking a major step forward in keeping up with the pace of the digital revolution,” its president Thomas Bach said in an online briefing.

The Esports Olympics will build on an IOC-backed week of video game competitions held last year in Singapore. It was a mix of physical simulations of Olympic sports and traditional video games.

The IOC said 75 per cent of viewers engaging with Singapore events were between the ages of 13 to 34.

Related Topics

IOC /

International Olympic Committee /

Esports

