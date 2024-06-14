MagazineBuy Print

Germany vs Scotland LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch Euro 2024 opener, Preview

Here is everything you need to know about the live telecast and online streaming information of the Euro 2024 opening clash between Germany and Scotland.

Published : Jun 14, 2024 07:22 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
From left to right - Scotland’s Scott McTominay and Germany’s Toni Kroos.
From left to right - Scotland's Scott McTominay and Germany's Toni Kroos. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

From left to right - Scotland’s Scott McTominay and Germany’s Toni Kroos. | Photo Credit: AFP

The sound of bagpipes and men in kilts on the streets of Munich — Scotland is in town and the excitement is ramping up ahead of the European Championship curtain-raiser on Friday.

Host nation Germany plays Scotland at Allianz Arena in the opener of the month-long tournament.

The final is in Berlin on July 14 and Germany is even keener to get there after three straight fiascos at major tournaments that have forced its fans to readjust their expectations of the men’s national team.

Read full preview HERE

When and where will the Germany vs Scotland Euro 2024 opening match kick-off?
The Germany vs Scotland Euro 2024 opening match will kick-off at 12:30 AM IST on Saturday, June 15, at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.
Where to watch the live telecast of the Germany vs Scotland Euro 2024 opening match in India?
The Germany vs Scotland Euro 2024 opening match will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam.
Where can you live stream the Germany vs Scotland Euro 2024 opening match in India?
The match can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website

