Germany vs Scotland LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch Euro 2024 opener, Preview

The sound of bagpipes and men in kilts on the streets of Munich — Scotland is in town and the excitement is ramping up ahead of the European Championship curtain-raiser on Friday.
Host nation Germany plays Scotland at Allianz Arena in the opener of the month-long tournament.
The final is in Berlin on July 14 and Germany is even keener to get there after three straight fiascos at major tournaments that have forced its fans to readjust their expectations of the men’s national team.
When and where will the Germany vs Scotland Euro 2024 opening match kick-off?
Where to watch the live telecast of the Germany vs Scotland Euro 2024 opening match in India?
Where can you live stream the Germany vs Scotland Euro 2024 opening match in India?
