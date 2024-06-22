F1 team McLaren evacuates hospitality suite as fire breaks out before Spanish GP practice

A fire forced the McLaren F1 team to evacuate its hospitality suite at the Spanish Grand Prix on Saturday.
The British team said there were no injuries. No damage was visible from outside.
Spanish firefighters responded and the area was cordoned off in front of the McLaren suite set up alongside those of other teams at the Circuit of Barcelona-Catalunya.
The hospitality suites are temporary structures with catering areas and meeting rooms for teams members and guests.
The incident occurred just before McLaren drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri participated in the third and final practice session before qualifying is held for Sunday’s race.
