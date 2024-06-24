Switzerland vs Germany, Euro 2024: Manuel Neuer sets record for most appearances by a goalkeeper in Euros history

German Manuel Neuer became the goalkeeper with the most appearances in the history of the European Championships after he was named in the starting lineup of the match between Germany and Switzerland being played at the Frankfurt Arena.

FOLLOW THE MATCH LIVE | SWITZERLAND VS GERMANY LIVE SCORE, EURO 2024

With 18 appearances in the Euros, Neuer set the record after overtaking Italy’s Gianluigi Buffon.

After making his debut in 2009, Neuer made 121 appearances in between the sticks for the German national team, before the match against Switzerland. He was also a major part in Germany’s title run during 2014 FIFA World Cup.

LIST OF GOALKEEPERS WITH MOST APPEARANCES IN EUROS

Manuel Neuer: 18 (Germany)

Gianluigi Buffon: 17 (Italy)

Edwin van der Sar: 16 (Netherlands)

Rui Patricio: 16 (Portugal)