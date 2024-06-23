MagazineBuy Print

England vs USA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: England in must-win Super Eight clash against USA; Predicted lineups, squads

ENG vs USA: Catch the live score and updates from England vs USA T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight match being played at the Kensington Oval in Barbados.

Updated : Jun 23, 2024 16:55 IST

Team Sportstar
Catch the live score and updates from the England vs USA T20 World Cup 2024 match.
Catch the live score and updates from the England vs USA T20 World Cup 2024 match. | Photo Credit: Team Sportstar
lightbox-info

Catch the live score and updates from the England vs USA T20 World Cup 2024 match. | Photo Credit: Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the England vs USA T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight match being played at the Kensington Oval in Barbados.

  • June 23, 2024 16:52
    Ayan Acharya brings you the early story of Aaron Jones and Jofra Archer

    Two nations, one Bajan spirit for cricket - the early story of Jofra Archer and Aaron Jones

    Nhamo Winn played a pivotal role in nurturing the cricketing passions of England pacer Jofra Archer and USA captain Aaron Jones in Barbados. This is the early story of these two players as seen through their coach’s eyes.

  • June 23, 2024 16:50
    Predicted Lineups

    ENGLAND: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (c/wk), Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley.

    USA: Steven Taylor, Andries Gous (wk), Nitish Kumar, Aaron Jones (c), Corey Anderson, Milind Kumar, Harmeet Singh, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Nosthush Kenjige, Ali Khan, Saurabh Netravalkar.

  • June 23, 2024 16:37
    Super Eight Group 2 Points Table

    T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 Group 2 Points Table Updated after WI vs USA: South Africa on top; West Indies get NRR boost

    WI vs USA: Here’s the updated Super Eight Group 2 points table of the T20 World Cup 2024 after the match between West Indies and USA.

  • June 23, 2024 16:22
    LIVE STREAMING INFO

    How to watch England vs USA T20 World Cup 2024 match live on TV in India?

    The England vs USA T20 World Cup 2024 match will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports Network in India. 

    How to watch England vs USA T20 World Cup 2024 match online in India?

    The England vs USA T20 World Cup 2024 match will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.

  • June 23, 2024 16:18
    Squads

    ENGLAND: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, Mark Wood.

    USA: Monank Patel (c) (wk), Aaron Jones (vc), Andries Gous (wk), Corey Anderson, Ali Khan, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Milind Kumar, Nisarg Patel, Nitish Kumar, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netralvakar, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Steven Taylor, Shayan Jahangir.

