T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight Group 2: Qualification scenarios for England, South Africa and West Indies before ENG vs USA

All teams have played two matches in the Super Eight stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 and are left with one more fixture.

In Group two of the Super Eights, South Africa (SA) has won both its games and sits on top with four points while England and West Indies (WI) have two points each. USA is yet to open its account after losing its games to SA and WI.

Here is how the points table looks for Group two of Super Eights.

However, ahead of the England-USA match in Barbados match on Sunday, all four teams are in the hunt for the two spots for the semifinals.

Sportstar takes you through what each team needs to do to qualify for the knockouts of the competition.

SOUTH AFRICA (Points: 4; NRR: +0.625)

South Africa won its opening two games against USA and England and is the favourite to advance to the next round.

A win and two points against WI will guarantee the top spot and a place in the last-four for the Proteas. However, if it loses, it will have to rely on Net Run Rate (NRR) to make it through. Adding to its woes is the fact that England is not too far behind in terms fo NRR.

If SA loses to WI, it has to hope England either loses to USA or wins by a margin of less than 10 runs to ensure the defending champion’s NRR stays below it.

WEST INDIES (Points: 2; NRR: +1.814)

West Indies registered a massive boost to its NRR after it shot down the target of 129 against USA inside 11 overs. If it wins against SA on Monday, it will qualify for the semifinals courtesy of its healthy NRR.

If WI loses, it will only qualify if England loses to USA. In this case, all three teams will finish with two points but WI will sneak in due its Net Run Rate.

ENGLAND (Points: 2; NRR: +0.412)

England’s qualification hopes took a hit after its seven-run loss to SA in its previous game. But since its close to SA in terms of NRR, it can still catch up.

England needs to ensure it wins by at least 10 runs against USA on Sunday. If it does so, South Africa losing to West Indies by any margin would mean the defending champion goes through. If England wins on Sunday and SA wins on Monday, England and SA will advance to the semifinals.

If England loses, it will need SA to pull off a big win against West Indies to drop the host nation’s NRR.

USA (Points: 0; NRR: -2.908)

USA’s hopes of making it to the next round are hanging by a thread. With an adverse NRR of -2.908, it needs to win by a massive margin and then hope West Indies also suffers a heavy defeat against South Africa to have any chance of reaching the semifinals.