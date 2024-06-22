T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 Group 2 Points Table Updated after WI vs USA: South Africa on top; West Indies get NRR boost

West Indies romped home to a win against the United States of America at the Kensington Oval in Barbados to climb to second place and keep up its hopes of making it to the semifinal of the ongoing T20 World Cup.

Earlier in the day, South Africa beat England by seven runs to register its second consecutive win in the Super Eight phase.

England, on the other hand, lost its first game of this stage of the tournament. It had beaten West Indies by eight wickets on Thursday.

Here’s the updated points table after the WI vs USA Super Eight match:

Team Mat. Won Lost Points NRR 1. South Africa 2 2 0 4 +0.625 2. West Indies 2 1 1 2 +1.814 3. England 2 1 1 2 +0.412 4. USA 2 0 2 0 -2.908

(Updated after WI vs USA Super Eight Group 2 match on June 22)