India will look to continue its unbeaten streak in T20 World Cup 2024 as it takes on Bangladesh in the Super Eight match at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua on Saturday.
PREDICTED PLAYING XIs
INDIA: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh
BANGLADESH: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain, Litton Kumar Das, Shakib al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman and Tanzim Shakib
IND vs BAN DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM
WICKETKEEPERS
BATTERS
ALL-ROUNDERS
BOWLERS
THE SQUADS
INDIA
BANGLADESH
Latest on Sportstar
- IND vs BAN LIVE Streaming info, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: India vs Bangladesh match start time, toss, venue, details
- West Indies vs USA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: Milind, van Shalkwyk fall in same over; US 125/9 in 19 overs
- IND vs BAN Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: India vs Bangladesh predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
- Peru vs Chile LIVE Score, Copa America 2024: PER 0-0 CHI; Lapadula’s overhead kick, Sanchez misses sitter for La Roja
- Peru vs Chile LIVE, Copa America 2024 in pictures: Football fever grips Texas
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE