IND vs BAN Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: India vs Bangladesh predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads

India will look to continue its unbeaten streak in T20 World Cup 2024 as it takes on Bangladesh in the Super Eight match at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua on Saturday.

PREDICTED PLAYING XIs

INDIA: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh

BANGLADESH: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain, Litton Kumar Das, Shakib al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman and Tanzim Shakib

IND vs BAN DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM WICKETKEEPERS Rishabh Pant, Liton Das BATTERS Suryakumar Yadav, Tawhid Hridoy ALL-ROUNDERS Hardik Pandya, Shakib Al Hasan, Axar Patel BOWLERS Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed Team Composition: IND 6:5 BAN Credits Left: 10