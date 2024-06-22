MagazineBuy Print

IND vs BAN Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: India vs Bangladesh predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads

IND vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2024: Check the Dream11 fantasy team, predicted playing XI and squads for the India vs Bangladesh Super Eight match in Antigua on Saturday.

Published : Jun 22, 2024 07:35 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Suryakumar Yadav in action.
India’s Suryakumar Yadav in action. | Photo Credit: K.R Deepak / The Hindu
infoIcon

India's Suryakumar Yadav in action. | Photo Credit: K.R Deepak / The Hindu

India will look to continue its unbeaten streak in T20 World Cup 2024 as it takes on Bangladesh in the Super Eight match at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua on Saturday.

PREDICTED PLAYING XIs

INDIA: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh

BANGLADESH: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain, Litton Kumar Das, Shakib al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman and Tanzim Shakib

IND vs BAN DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM
WICKETKEEPERS
Rishabh Pant, Liton Das
BATTERS
Suryakumar Yadav, Tawhid Hridoy
ALL-ROUNDERS
Hardik Pandya, Shakib Al Hasan, Axar Patel
BOWLERS
Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed
Team Composition: IND 6:5 BAN Credits Left: 10
THE SQUADS
INDIA
Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal
BANGLADESH
Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das(w), Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Rishad Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman, Jaker Ali, Tanvir Islam, Shoriful Islam, Soumya Sarkar

