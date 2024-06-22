AFG vs AUS Live Streaming Info, T20 World Cup 2024: When and where to Afghanistan vs Australia Super Eights match?

A stern test awaits Afghanistan as it takes on a rampant Australia in the T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight Group 1 clash here on Sunday.

Coming off a 47-run thrashing at the hands of India, Afghanistan will be under pressure not just to record a win but also to improve its Net Run Rate which took a severe hit after the loss in its first Super Eight game.

Afghanistan is placed third with a NRR of -2.350 and it will be an uphill task for it to improve that as well as move up in the points table in a group which also consists Bangladesh.

Afghanistan vs Australia T20 World Cup 2024 match details and streaming info

When will Afghanistan vs Australia T20 World Cup 2024 match take place?

The Afghanistan vs Australia T20 World Cup 2024 match will take place on Sunday, June 23, 2024. (IST)

When will Afghanistan vs Australia T20 World Cup 2024 match start?

The Afghanistan vs Australia T20 World Cup 2024 match will begin at 6:00 AM IST.

What time will the toss take place for Afghanistan vs Australia T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The toss for the Afghanistan vs Australia T20 World Cup 2024 match will be held at 5:30 AM IST.

Where will Afghanistan vs Australia T20 World Cup 2024 match take place?

The Afghanistan vs Australia T20 World Cup 2024 match will be held at the Arnos Vale Stadium Stadium in Kingstown.

How to watch Afghanistan vs Australia T20 World Cup 2024 match live on TV in India?

The Afghanistan vs Australia T20 World Cup 2024 match will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch Afghanistan vs Australia T20 World Cup 2024 match online in India?

The Afghanistan vs Australia T20 World Cup 2024 match will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.