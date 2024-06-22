MagazineBuy Print

Georgia vs Czechia, Euro 2024: Georges Mikautadze becomes first man to score in his nation’s first two matches since Gareth Bale

Mikautadze scored in Georgia’s 3-1 loss to Turkey in his side’s first ever match in the European Championship.

Published : Jun 22, 2024 19:28 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Georges Mikautadze of Georgia celebrates scoring his team’s first goal from a penalty kick.
Georges Mikautadze of Georgia celebrates scoring his team’s first goal from a penalty kick. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Georges Mikautadze of Georgia celebrates scoring his team’s first goal from a penalty kick. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Georges Mikautadze became the first man to score his in his country’s first two matches in Euros since Gareth Bale, after converting from the penalty spot in the added time of the first half against Czechia at the Volksparkstadion Hamburg on Saturday.

FOLLOW THE MATCH LIVE | GEORGIA VS CZECHIA LIVE SCORE, EURO 2024

Just before the half-time whistle, Georgia’s centre-back Guram Kashia took a shot which was saved by the Czech keeper, Jindřich Staněk and the ball was later cleared away and the play continued.

However, VAR intervened, stopped the game and after a long check, gave a penalty to Georgia because the ball had struck Robin Hranac’s hand before it fell to Kashia. Hence despite the keeper making a save, the penalty was awarded to Georgia which was converted successfully by Mikautadze.

Mikautadze scored in Georgia’s 3-1 loss to Turkey in Georgia’s first-ever match in the European Championship.

Gareth Bale is the last man to score in his country’s first two matches in the European Championship when he netted in the first two matches for Wales in Euro 2016, where the debutant nation reached the semifinals.

Related Topics

Euro 2024 /

Euro 2024 /

Gareth Bale

