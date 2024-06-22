MagazineBuy Print

AFG vs AUS head-to-head, T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan vs Australia overall stats, most runs, wickets

AFG vs AUS, T20 World Cup 2024: Here are all the head-to-head stats, records and key numbers ahead of the Afghanistan vs Australia Super Eights match in Kingstown on Sunday. 

Published : Jun 22, 2024 18:33 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Glenn Maxwell top scored in the only T20I between Afghanistan and Australia.
Glenn Maxwell top scored in the only T20I between Afghanistan and Australia. | Photo Credit: AFP
Glenn Maxwell top scored in the only T20I between Afghanistan and Australia. | Photo Credit: AFP

A stern test awaits Afghanistan as it takes on a rampant Australia in the T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight Group 1 clash here on Sunday.

Coming off a 47-run thrashing at the hands of India, Afghanistan will be under pressure not just to record a win but also to improve its Net Run Rate which took a severe hit after the loss in its first Super Eight game.

Afghanistan is placed third with a NRR of -2.350 and it will be an uphill task for it to improve that as well as move up in the points table in a group which also consists Bangladesh.

This will be the second T20 game between the two sides, with their only encounter coming in 2022 in Adelaide, when Australia emerged winner.

READ FULL PREVIEW

AFG vs AUS HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN T20Is
Matches played: 1
Australia won: 1
Result: Australia won by four runs (2022; Adelaide)

Afghanistan and Australia have never met in the T20 World Cup.

MOST RUNS IN AFG vs AUS T20Is

Batter Mat. Runs SR Avg. HS
Glenn Maxwell (AUS) 1 54 168.75 - 54*
Rashid Khan (AFG) 1 48 208.69 - 48*
Mitch Marsh (AUS) 1 45 150.00 45.00 45

MOST WICKETS IN AFG vs AUS T20Is

Bowler Mat. Wkts. Econ. Avg. BBI
Naveen-ul-Haq (AFG) 1 3 5.25 7.00 3/21
Fazalhaq Farooqi (AFG) 1 2 7.25 14.50 2/29
Josh Hazlewood (AUS) 1 2 8.25 16.50 2/33

