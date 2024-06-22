Georgia vs Czechia, Euro 2024: Schick becomes all-time top scorer for the Czechs in Euros; Major talking points from GEO v CZE

Georgia won its first points in the European Championships as it drew 1-1 with Czechia in the Euro 2024 Group F match played at the Volksparkstadion Hamburg.

Take a look at the major talking points from the match:

PATRIK SCHICK BECOMES ALL TIME TOP SCORER FOR CZECHIA IN EUROS

Euro 2020’s joint-top scorer Patrik Schick got one back for Czechia in the 59th minute after pushing the ball into the net with his body, after it rebounded off the left post following a corner.

Schick has now overtaken Milan Baroš as Czechia’s all-time top goalscorer in the history of the European Championships.

GEROGIA’S GEORGES MIKAUTADZE MAKES HISTORY

Georges Mikautadze became the first player to score in his country’s first two matches at the Euros since Gareth Bale in 2016, after scoring the penalty against Czechia on Saturday.

He scored in Georgia’s 3-1 loss to Turkey in Georgia’s first-ever match in the European Championship.

ADAM HLOZEK’S GOAL IS DISALLOWED

Czechia thought it had taken the lead after Adam Holzek somehow managed to put the ball in the back of the net after it bounced off the his face after Georgia’s keeper Giorgi Mamardashvili stopped the initial shot.

However, VAR checks confirmed that the ball had hit Hlozek’s hand before it went into the goal.

FIRST EVER MEETING BETWEEN GEORGIA AND CZECHIA

This is the first time the two sides are meeting in any competition. When facing a nation for the first time, Czechia has won five of its last six matches.