Georgia vs Czechia, Euro 2024: Schick becomes all-time top scorer for the Czechs in Euros; Major talking points from GEO v CZE

Take a look at the major talking points from the Georgia vs Czechia Euro 2024 Group F match being played at the Volksparkstadion Hamburg.

Published : Jun 22, 2024 18:46 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Czech Republic’s Patrik Schick celebrates after scoring his side first goal.
Czech Republic’s Patrik Schick celebrates after scoring his side first goal. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Czech Republic’s Patrik Schick celebrates after scoring his side first goal. | Photo Credit: AP

Georgia won its first points in the European Championships as it drew 1-1 with Czechia in the Euro 2024 Group F match played at the Volksparkstadion Hamburg.

FOLLOW THE MATCH LIVE | Georgia vs Czechia LIVE score

Take a look at the major talking points from the match:

PATRIK SCHICK BECOMES ALL TIME TOP SCORER FOR CZECHIA IN EUROS

Euro 2020’s joint-top scorer Patrik Schick got one back for Czechia in the 59th minute after pushing the ball into the net with his body, after it rebounded off the left post following a corner.

Schick has now overtaken Milan Baroš as Czechia’s all-time top goalscorer in the history of the European Championships.

GEROGIA’S GEORGES MIKAUTADZE MAKES HISTORY

Georges Mikautadze became the first player to score in his country’s first two matches at the Euros since Gareth Bale in 2016, after scoring the penalty against Czechia on Saturday.

He scored in Georgia’s 3-1 loss to Turkey in Georgia’s first-ever match in the European Championship.

ADAM HLOZEK’S GOAL IS DISALLOWED

Czechia thought it had taken the lead after Adam Holzek somehow managed to put the ball in the back of the net after it bounced off the his face after Georgia’s keeper Giorgi Mamardashvili stopped the initial shot.

However, VAR checks confirmed that the ball had hit Hlozek’s hand before it went into the goal.

FIRST EVER MEETING BETWEEN GEORGIA AND CZECHIA

This is the first time the two sides are meeting in any competition. When facing a nation for the first time, Czechia has won five of its last six matches.

Related Topics

Euro 2024 /

Euro 2024 /

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

