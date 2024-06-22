MagazineBuy Print

Euro 2024: France and Netherlands play out first goalless draw of this edition, Poland eliminated

France would have qualified for the round of 16 as group-topper if it managed to grab all three points, but having played a goalless draw, the qualification scenarios in Group D remain wide open.

Published : Jun 22, 2024 02:25 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Xavi Simons of the Netherlands, not seen, scores a disallowed goal during a Group D match between the Netherlands and France at the Euro 2024 tournament in Leipzig, Germany, Friday, June 21, 2024.
Xavi Simons of the Netherlands, not seen, scores a disallowed goal during a Group D match between the Netherlands and France at the Euro 2024 tournament in Leipzig, Germany, Friday, June 21, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Xavi Simons of the Netherlands, not seen, scores a disallowed goal during a Group D match between the Netherlands and France at the Euro 2024 tournament in Leipzig, Germany, Friday, June 21, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

France and Netherlands played out the first goalless draw of Euro 2024 in their second Group D clash at the Red Bull Arena on Friday.

The Netherlands thought it had taken the lead courtesy of Xavi Simons in the 69th minute. However, the goal was cancelled because of a foul.

Why was the goal disallowed?

The linesman had initially raised the flag for an off-side, with Dutch full-back Denzel Dumfries standing past the line. However, referee Anthony Taylor concluded it was a foul for another reason -- obstructing the goalkeeper after a long conversation with the Video Assistant Referee (VAR),

With this goalless draw, Robert Lewandowski’s Poland becomes the first team to be eliminated from Euro 2024.

More to follow..

Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

