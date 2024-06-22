Euro 2024: France and Netherlands play out first goalless draw of this edition, Poland eliminated

France and Netherlands played out the first goalless draw of Euro 2024 in their second Group D clash at the Red Bull Arena on Friday.
The Netherlands thought it had taken the lead courtesy of Xavi Simons in the 69th minute. However, the goal was cancelled because of a foul.
Why was the goal disallowed?
The linesman had initially raised the flag for an off-side, with Dutch full-back Denzel Dumfries standing past the line. However, referee Anthony Taylor concluded it was a foul for another reason -- obstructing the goalkeeper after a long conversation with the Video Assistant Referee (VAR),
With this goalless draw, Robert Lewandowski’s Poland becomes the first team to be eliminated from Euro 2024.
More to follow..
