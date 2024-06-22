AFG vs AUS Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: Afghanistan vs Australia predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads

A stern test awaits Afghanistan as it takes on a rampant Australia in the T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight Group 1 clash here on Sunday.

Coming off a 47-run thrashing at the hands of India, Afghanistan will be under pressure not just to record a win but also to improve its Net Run Rate which took a severe hit after the loss in its first Super Eight game.

Afghanistan is placed third with a NRR of -2.350 and it will be an uphill task for it to improve that as well as move up in the points table in a group which also consists Bangladesh.

Here are the predicted playing lineups for the match:

PREDICTED PLAYING XIs

Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Afghanistan: Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadrabn, Mohammad Nabi, Hazrat Zazai, Rashid Khan (c), Noor Ahmed, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen Ul Haq.

