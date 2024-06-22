AFG vs AUS Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: Afghanistan vs Australia predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads

A stern test awaits Afghanistan as it takes on a rampant Australia in the T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight Group 1 clash here on Sunday.
Coming off a 47-run thrashing at the hands of India, Afghanistan will be under pressure not just to record a win but also to improve its Net Run Rate which took a severe hit after the loss in its first Super Eight game.
Afghanistan is placed third with a NRR of -2.350 and it will be an uphill task for it to improve that as well as move up in the points table in a group which also consists Bangladesh.
Here are the predicted playing lineups for the match:
PREDICTED PLAYING XIs
Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
Afghanistan: Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadrabn, Mohammad Nabi, Hazrat Zazai, Rashid Khan (c), Noor Ahmed, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen Ul Haq.
AFG vs AUS DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM
WICKETKEEPERS
BATTERS
ALL-ROUNDERS
BOWLERS
THE SQUADS
