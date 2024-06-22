MagazineBuy Print

AFG vs AUS Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: Afghanistan vs Australia predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads

AFG vs AUS, T20 World Cup 2024: Check the Dream11 fantasy team, predicted playing XI and squads for the Afghanistan vs Australia Super 8 match in Kingstown, St. Vincent on Sunday.

Published : Jun 22, 2024 18:32 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Afghanistan’s Noor Ahmad plays a shot during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and India at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.
Afghanistan’s Noor Ahmad plays a shot during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and India at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados. | Photo Credit: RICARDO MAZALAN/ PTI
infoIcon

Afghanistan’s Noor Ahmad plays a shot during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and India at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados. | Photo Credit: RICARDO MAZALAN/ PTI

A stern test awaits Afghanistan as it takes on a rampant Australia in the T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight Group 1 clash here on Sunday.

Coming off a 47-run thrashing at the hands of India, Afghanistan will be under pressure not just to record a win but also to improve its Net Run Rate which took a severe hit after the loss in its first Super Eight game.

Afghanistan is placed third with a NRR of -2.350 and it will be an uphill task for it to improve that as well as move up in the points table in a group which also consists Bangladesh.

Here are the predicted playing lineups for the match:

PREDICTED PLAYING XIs

Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Afghanistan: Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadrabn, Mohammad Nabi, Hazrat Zazai, Rashid Khan (c), Noor Ahmed, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen Ul Haq.

AFG vs AUS DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM
WICKETKEEPERS
Rahmanullah Gurbaz
BATTERS
David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Gulbadin Naib, Tim David
ALL-ROUNDERS
Marcus Stoinis (C), Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Nabi
BOWLERS
Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Adam Zampa (VC)
Team Composition: AFG 5-6 AUS | Credits Left: 10.5
THE SQUADS
Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), David Warner, Adam Zampa. Travelling reserves: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Matthew Short
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammed Ishaq (wk), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (c), Nangyal Kharoti, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Naveen ul Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik.

