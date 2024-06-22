MagazineBuy Print

GEO vs CZE, Euro 2024: Why was Georgia given a penalty against Czechia after long VAR check?

VAR intervened, stopped the game and after a long check, gave a penalty to Georgia because the ball had struck Robin Hranac’s hand before it fell to Kashia who took a shot on goal.

Published : Jun 22, 2024 19:28 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Referee Daniel Siebert uses the on-field screen to review a potential foul by Robin Hranac of Czechia to award a penalty to Georgia.
Referee Daniel Siebert uses the on-field screen to review a potential foul by Robin Hranac of Czechia to award a penalty to Georgia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Referee Daniel Siebert uses the on-field screen to review a potential foul by Robin Hranac of Czechia to award a penalty to Georgia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Czechia went behind by a goal against Georgia in its Euro 2024 Group F match just before the half-time whistle after a long VAR check.

FOLLOW: LIVE updates of GEO vs CZE EURO 2024 match

Just before the half-time whistle, Georgia’s centre back Guram Kashia took a shot which was saved by the Czech keeper, Jindrich Stanek and the ball was later cleared away and the play continued.

However, VAR intervened, stopped the game and after a long check, gave a penalty to Georgia because the ball had struck Czechia’s Robin Hranac’s hand before it fell to Kashia. Hence despite the keeper making a save, penalty was awarded to Georgia which was converted successfully by Georges Mikautadze.

Czechia lost to Portugal in the previous game in which it was Hranac again who struck an own-goal to give Portugal the equalising goal. In the stoppage time of that game, Portugal scored the winning goal which was a result of Hranac’s mistake inside his own box as well.

This wasn’t the first time, VAR ruled against Czechia in the first half. In the 23rd minute, Adam Hlozek scrambled the ball into the box after Vladimir Coufal put the ball inside the box with a long throw.

Amidst Czechia’s celebrations, it was announced that the goal was being checked by VAR, which eventually cancelled Hlozek’s strike as it was deemed that he handled the ball before putting it inside the net.

