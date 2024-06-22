Euro 2024: Why was Hlozek goal disallowed in Georgia vs Czechia match?

Czechia thought it had taken a 1-0 lead against Georgia in their Euro 2024 Group F match at the Volksparkstadion on Saturday.
In the 23rd minute, Adam Hlozek scrambled the ball into the box after Vladimir Coufal put the ball inside the box with a long throw.
FOLLOW: LIVE updates of GEO vs CZE EURO 2024 match
Amidst Czechia’s celebrations, it was announced that the goal was being checked by VAR, which eventually cancelled Hlozek’s strike as it was deemed that he handled the ball before putting it inside the net.
The Snickometer technology was also used to confirm that the ball had touched Hlozek’s hand before going inside the net.
Czechia is third in the Group F table, while Georgia remains bottom.
