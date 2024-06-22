MagazineBuy Print

IND vs BAN LIVE Streaming info, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: India vs Bangladesh match start time, toss, venue, details

IND vs BAN: Here is how you can watch the T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight match between India and Bangladesh set to happen in Antigua on Saturday.

Published : Jun 22, 2024 07:37 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s captain Rohit Sharma along with Hardik Pandya, and Virat Kohli.
India’s captain Rohit Sharma along with Hardik Pandya, and Virat Kohli. | Photo Credit: K.R Deepak / The Hindu
infoIcon

India's captain Rohit Sharma along with Hardik Pandya, and Virat Kohli. | Photo Credit: K.R Deepak / The Hindu

India will look to continue its winning run in T20 World Cup 2024 as it takes on Bangladesh in the Super Eight match at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua on Saturday.

IND vs BAN T20 World Cup 2024 match details and streaming info:

When will IND vs BAN T20 World Cup 2024 match take place?

The India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2024 match will take place on Saturday, June 22 (IST).

When will IND vs BAN T20 World Cup 2024 match start?

The India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2024 match will begin at 8:00 PM IST.

What time will the toss take place for IND vs BAN T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The toss for the India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2024 match will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

Where will IND vs BAN T20 World Cup 2024 match take place?

The India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2024 match will be held at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua.

How to watch IND vs BAN T20 World Cup 2024 match live on TV in India?

The India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2024 match will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch IND vs BAN T20 World Cup 2024 match live online in India?

The India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2024 match will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

