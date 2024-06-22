MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ecuador vs Venezuela, Copa America 2024: Predicted XIs; Team news ahead of ECU v VEN Group B match

Both Ecuador and Venezuela will be bidding to get their respective 2024 Copa America campaigns off to positive starts when they lock horns at the competition on Sunday.

Published : Jun 22, 2024 08:49 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Argentina’s forward Angel Di Maria (C) in action against Ecuador’s defender Willian Pacho (L) and Ecuador’s midfielder Moises Caicedo (R).
Argentina’s forward Angel Di Maria (C) in action against Ecuador’s defender Willian Pacho (L) and Ecuador’s midfielder Moises Caicedo (R). | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Argentina’s forward Angel Di Maria (C) in action against Ecuador’s defender Willian Pacho (L) and Ecuador’s midfielder Moises Caicedo (R). | Photo Credit: AFP

The Copa America 2024 kicked-off with the clash between defending champion Argentina and tournament newcomer Canada at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, United States.

After the conclusion of first round of Group A matches, Group B will begin with Ecuador taking on Venezuela on Sunday at the Levi’s Stadium in California.

Ecuador was eliminated by eventual champions Argentina in 2021 edition, while Venezuela failed to make it past the group stage.

Ecuador will enter this match off the back of successive wins, beating Bolivia and Honduras in their friendlies earlier this month, while it only suffered a 1-0 defeat to Argentina in its warm-up fixtures.

Venezuela, meanwhile, has not actually been in action since a goalless draw with Guatemala at the end of March, while it has been beaten by Colombia and Italy in two of its last three matches.

ALSO READ | Argentina at Copa America 2024: Preview, full squad, match schedule, team guide

PERU VS CHILE PREDICTED LINEUPS

Ecuador Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Dominguez (GK); Preciado, Torres, Pacho, Hincapie; Ortiz, Caicedo; Yeboah, Paez, Sarmiento; Valencia

Venezuela Predicted XI (4-2-2): Romo (GK); Navarro, Makoun, Angel, Gonzalez; Casseres, Martinez, Herrera; Savarino, Rondon, Soteldo

Related Topics

Copa America 2024 /

Copa America

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ecuador vs Venezuela, Copa America 2024: Predicted XIs; Team news ahead of ECU v VEN Group B match
    Team Sportstar
  2. Mexico vs Jamaica LIVE streaming info, Copa America 2024: When, where to watch in MEX v JAM, Preview, H2H record
    Team Sportstar
  3. WI vs USA, T20 World Cup 2024: Shai Hope propels West Indies to easy win against United States
    AFP
  4. Halle Open 2024: Sinner survives Struff barrage to reach semifinals
    AFP
  5. T20 World Cup 2024: Kyle Mayers to join West Indies squad as replacement for injured Brandon King
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Euro 2024: Who is the referee for the Georgia vs Czechia Group F match?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Mexico vs Jamaica LIVE streaming info, Copa America 2024: When, where to watch in MEX v JAM, Preview, H2H record
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ecuador vs Venezuela LIVE streaming info, Copa America 2024: When, where to watch in ECU v VEN, Preview, H2H record
    Team Sportstar
  4. Euro 2024: Georgia vs Czechia predicted lineups, formations
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ecuador vs Venezuela, Copa America 2024: Predicted XIs; Team news ahead of ECU v VEN Group B match
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ecuador vs Venezuela, Copa America 2024: Predicted XIs; Team news ahead of ECU v VEN Group B match
    Team Sportstar
  2. Mexico vs Jamaica LIVE streaming info, Copa America 2024: When, where to watch in MEX v JAM, Preview, H2H record
    Team Sportstar
  3. WI vs USA, T20 World Cup 2024: Shai Hope propels West Indies to easy win against United States
    AFP
  4. Halle Open 2024: Sinner survives Struff barrage to reach semifinals
    AFP
  5. T20 World Cup 2024: Kyle Mayers to join West Indies squad as replacement for injured Brandon King
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment