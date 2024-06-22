Ecuador vs Venezuela, Copa America 2024: Predicted XIs; Team news ahead of ECU v VEN Group B match

The Copa America 2024 kicked-off with the clash between defending champion Argentina and tournament newcomer Canada at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, United States.

After the conclusion of first round of Group A matches, Group B will begin with Ecuador taking on Venezuela on Sunday at the Levi’s Stadium in California.

Ecuador was eliminated by eventual champions Argentina in 2021 edition, while Venezuela failed to make it past the group stage.

Ecuador will enter this match off the back of successive wins, beating Bolivia and Honduras in their friendlies earlier this month, while it only suffered a 1-0 defeat to Argentina in its warm-up fixtures.

Venezuela, meanwhile, has not actually been in action since a goalless draw with Guatemala at the end of March, while it has been beaten by Colombia and Italy in two of its last three matches.

PREDICTED LINEUPS

Ecuador Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Dominguez (GK); Preciado, Torres, Pacho, Hincapie; Ortiz, Caicedo; Yeboah, Paez, Sarmiento; Valencia

Venezuela Predicted XI (4-2-2): Romo (GK); Navarro, Makoun, Angel, Gonzalez; Casseres, Martinez, Herrera; Savarino, Rondon, Soteldo