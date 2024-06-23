  1. Smriti Mandhana - 343 runs in 3 innings vs South Africa (2024)
  2. Jaya Sharma - 309 runs in 5 innings vs New Zealand (2003-04)
  3. Mithali Raj - 289 runs in 7 innings vs Australia (2004-05)
  4. Mithali Raj - 287 runs in 4 innings vs England (2009-10)
  5. Punam Raut - 263 runs in 5 innings vs South Africa (2020-21)