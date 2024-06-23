Smriti Mandhana scripted history on Sunday after she registered the record for the most runs by an Indian woman in a bilateral One-Day International series.

Mandhana scored an 83-ball 90 in the third ODI against South Africa at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday to take her tally for the three-match series to 343 runs.

The left-hander scored consecutive hundreds in the first two ODIs of the series to become the first Indian woman to achieve the feat. On Sunday, she fell just 10 runs short of becoming only the second batter in the world to register three back-to-back tons in the ODI format.

Following her hundred in the second ODI, Mandhana had equalled Mithali Raj’s tally for the most hundreds in ODIs by an Indian woman (7).

Mandhana’s 343 runs in the series also made her the highest scorer ever in a three-match ODI bilateral series in women’s cricket. She broke South African Laura Wolvaardt’s record, who had amassed 335 runs in three matches against Sri Lanka earlier this year.

MOST RUNS BY INDIAN WOMAN IN ODI BILATERAL SERIES

Smriti Mandhana - 343 runs in 3 innings vs South Africa (2024) Jaya Sharma - 309 runs in 5 innings vs New Zealand (2003-04) Mithali Raj - 289 runs in 7 innings vs Australia (2004-05) Mithali Raj - 287 runs in 4 innings vs England (2009-10) Punam Raut - 263 runs in 5 innings vs South Africa (2020-21)