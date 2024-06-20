MagazineBuy Print

IND-W vs SA-W: Pacer Shabnam Shakil added to India’s squads vs South Africa Women for all three formats

The Women's Selection Committee on Thursday announced the addition of right-arm pacer Shabnam Shakil to India's squad for the ongoing multi-format series against South Africa.

Published : Jun 20, 2024 16:35 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Right-arm pacer Shabnam Shakil was added to India's squad for all three formats against South Africa.
FILE PHOTO: Right-arm pacer Shabnam Shakil was added to India’s squad for all three formats against South Africa. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV/The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Right-arm pacer Shabnam Shakil was added to India’s squad for all three formats against South Africa. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV/The Hindu

The Women’s Selection Committee on Thursday announced the addition of right-arm pacer Shabnam Shakil to India’s squad for the ongoing multi-format series against South Africa.

She was a part of the India’s ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup-winning team in South Africa earlier this year. The 17-year-old played for the Gujarat Giants in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) where she picked up four wickets in four games.

India has an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series against South Africa being played in Bengaluru. The one-off Test and three-match T20I series will be played in Chennai.

ALSO READ | Mandhana-Harmanpreet show, Pooja’s final over hand India nailbiting series-sealing win in Bengaluru

India’s updated ODI squad for three-match ODI series:
Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (WK), Uma Chetry (WK), Dayalan Hemalatha, Radha Yadav, Asha Sobhana, Shreyanka Patil, Saika Ishaque, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Priya Punia, Shabnam Shakil
India’s updated Test squad for one-off Test:
Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Shubha Satheesh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (WK), Uma Chetry (WK), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Saika Ishaque, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Meghna Singh, Priya Punia, Shabnam Shakil
India’s updated squad for three-match T20I series:
Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Uma Chetry (WK), Richa Ghosh (WK), Jemimah Rodrigues, Sajana Sajeevan, Deepti Sharma, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav, Amanjot Kaur, Asha Sobhana, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Shabnam Shakil

Standby: Saika Ishaque

