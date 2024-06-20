IND-W vs SA-W: Pacer Shabnam Shakil added to India’s squads vs South Africa Women for all three formats

The Women’s Selection Committee on Thursday announced the addition of right-arm pacer Shabnam Shakil to India’s squad for the ongoing multi-format series against South Africa.
She was a part of the India’s ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup-winning team in South Africa earlier this year. The 17-year-old played for the Gujarat Giants in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) where she picked up four wickets in four games.
India has an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series against South Africa being played in Bengaluru. The one-off Test and three-match T20I series will be played in Chennai.
India’s updated ODI squad for three-match ODI series:
India’s updated Test squad for one-off Test:
India’s updated squad for three-match T20I series:
Standby: Saika Ishaque
