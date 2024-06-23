MagazineBuy Print

UEFA increases field-side security at Euro 2024 games after selfie-takers pursue Cristiano Ronaldo

Four fans pursuing Ronaldo got on the field Saturday during Portugal’s 3-0 win over Turkey and more tried after the game ended in Dortmund. Though the field invaders seemed to want just a photo, the tournament security plan also aims to protect players from harm.

Published : Jun 23, 2024 19:55 IST - 1 MIN READ

AP
Cristiano Ronaldo poses for a selfie with a pitch invader at full-time following the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage match between Turkiye and Portugal at Football Stadium Dortmund on June 22, 2024 in Dortmund. | Photo Credit: Lars Baron
Cristiano Ronaldo poses for a selfie with a pitch invader at full-time following the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage match between Turkiye and Portugal at Football Stadium Dortmund on June 22, 2024 in Dortmund. | Photo Credit: Lars Baron
infoIcon

Cristiano Ronaldo poses for a selfie with a pitch invader at full-time following the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage match between Turkiye and Portugal at Football Stadium Dortmund on June 22, 2024 in Dortmund. | Photo Credit: Lars Baron

Security will be increased field-side to stop fans getting to players at the European Championship after the problem peaked when at least six fans tried to get selfie photos with Cristiano Ronaldo.

UEFA said Sunday “additional safety measures will be deployed” in the 10 stadiums in Germany, though no details were revealed of the updated plan to stop intruders who face criminal prosecution.

“Any incursion onto the pitch constitutes a breach of the stadium rules and will result in expulsion from the stadium, a ban from all tournament matches and the filing of a formal criminal complaint for trespass,” UEFA said.

Four fans pursuing Ronaldo got on the field Saturday during Portugal’s 3-0 win over Turkey and more tried after the game ended in Dortmund.

Though the field invaders seemed to want just a photo, the tournament security plan also aims to protect players from harm.

Multiple games at Euro 2024 have seen fans on the field, including a fan with a camera who got within touching distance of Belgium star Kevin De Bruyne at a game against Slovakia in Frankfurt.

A cash offer by a YouTube presenter seemed to be the reason for several field invaders at the Champions League final organized by UEFA three weeks ago in London.

After two games Sunday at Euro 2024, the tournament will have passed the midway point with 26 of the 51-game schedule completed.

