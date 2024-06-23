MagazineBuy Print

Copa America 2024: Who is the referee for the USA vs Bolivia Group C match?

Italian referee Maurizio Mariani will be in charge of this clash. He is the only European referee at the 2024 Copa America and has been included as part of a cooperation agreement between CONMEBOL and UEFA.

Published : Jun 23, 2024 19:16 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Mariani has officiated in Serie A, the top flight of Italian men’s league soccer, since 2013. 
Photo Credit: AFP
Photo Credit: AFP

Copa America 2024 host nation, the United States of America will kick-off its campaign in a Group C match against Bolivia at the AT&T Stadium in Texas on Sunday.

Italian referee Maurizio Mariani will be in charge of this clash.

Mariani is the only European referee at the 2024 Copa America and has been included as part of a cooperation agreement between CONMEBOL and UEFA, the football governing bodies in South America and Europe, respectively. The agreement also saw UEFA appoint Argentinian referee Facundo Tello for Euro 2024, currently being held in Germany.

Mariani has officiated in Serie A, the top flight of Italian men’s league soccer, since 2013. The 42-year-old made his debut in the UEFA Champions League, Europe’s elite men’s club competition, in 2022/23. He has also refereed games in the second-tier UEFA Europa League and at the international level. Apart from this, he has also officiated in the UEFA Nations League, and qualifiers for the European Championship and the World Cup. He is yet to referee at the finals of either major tournament.

Complete list of match officials
Referee: Maurizio Mariani (ITA)
Assistant referees: Daniele Bindoni (ITA) Alberto Tegoni (ITA)
Fourth Official: Jhon Ospina (COL)
Fifth Official: Jhon Gallego (COL)
VAR: Marco Di Bello (ITA)
Assistant VAR: Aleandro Di Paolo (ITA)

