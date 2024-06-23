United States vs Bolivia LIVE streaming info, Copa America 2024: When, where to watch in USA v BOL, Preview, H2H record

The first match of Copa America 2024 Group c will pit hosts United States against Bolivia at the AT&T Stadium in Texas, United States.
This is USA’s second participation in Copa America since 2016. Meanwhile, Bolivia, which won the tournament in 1963, went home from the group stage over the last three tournaments.
ALSO READ | Mexico loses captain Alvarez to injury in narrow win over Jamaica
LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO
When and where will the United States vs Bolivia Copa America 2024 Group C match kick off?
Where to watch the live telecast of the United States vs Bolivia Copa America 2024 Group A match?
Where to live stream the United States vs Bolivia Copa America 2024 Group A match?
Head-to-head record:
The two sides have met eight times in all competitions over the years. Both sides have claimed two victories each while four encounters ended in stalemate.
Played - 8
United States - 2 | Bolivia - 2 | Tie - 4
