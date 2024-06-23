MagazineBuy Print

United States vs Bolivia LIVE streaming info, Copa America 2024: When, where to watch in USA v BOL, Preview, H2H record

Here is everything you need to know about the live telecast and online streaming information of the Copa America 2024 Group C match between USA vs Bolivia being played at the AT&T Stadium Stadium.

Published : Jun 23, 2024 09:23 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Christian Pulisic of the United States dribbles the ball up the field
Christian Pulisic of the United States dribbles the ball up the field | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

Christian Pulisic of the United States dribbles the ball up the field | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

The first match of Copa America 2024 Group c will pit hosts United States against Bolivia at the AT&T Stadium in Texas, United States.

This is USA’s second participation in Copa America since 2016. Meanwhile, Bolivia, which won the tournament in 1963, went home from the group stage over the last three tournaments.

ALSO READ | Mexico loses captain Alvarez to injury in narrow win over Jamaica

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

When and where will the United States vs Bolivia Copa America 2024 Group C match kick off?
The United States vs Bolivia Copa America 2024 Group B match will kick off on Monday, June 24 (3:30 AM IST) at AT & T Stadium in Texas, United States.
Where to watch the live telecast of the United States vs Bolivia Copa America 2024 Group A match?
There is no official confirmation about on which Network the United States vs Bolivia Copa America 2024 Group B match will be live telecasted in India, however, you can follow the LIVE updates on Sportstar website and app.
Where to live stream the United States vs Bolivia Copa America 2024 Group A match?
There is no official confirmation about on which platform the United States vs Bolivia Copa America 2024 Group B match will be live streamed in India, however, you can follow the LIVE updates on Sportstar website and app.

Head-to-head record:

The two sides have met eight times in all competitions over the years. Both sides have claimed two victories each while four encounters ended in stalemate.

Played - 8

United States - 2 | Bolivia - 2 | Tie - 4

Related Topics

Copa America 2024 /

Copa America /

Mexico /

Jamaica

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
