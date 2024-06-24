MagazineBuy Print

Why was Robert Andrich’s goal disallowed by VAR in Switzerland vs Germany Group A match?

Switzerland and Germany are facing off in their final match of the group stage in Euro 2024 at the Frankfurt Arena.

Published : Jun 24, 2024 00:55 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Robert Andrich of Germany celebrates scoring a goal which was later ruled out for a foul following a VAR review.
Robert Andrich of Germany celebrates scoring a goal which was later ruled out for a foul following a VAR review. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Robert Andrich of Germany celebrates scoring a goal which was later ruled out for a foul following a VAR review. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Germany is taking of Switzerland in their final match of the Euro 2024 group stage at the Frankfurt Arena.

FOLLOW THE MATCH LIVE | SWITZERLAND VS GERMANY LIVE SCORE, EURO 2024

Bayer Leverkusen’s midfielder Robert Andrich thought that he had given the host nation the lead in the 17th minute, after a long-range strike from outside the box, which bounced in front of the Swiss keeper Yann Sommer and went into the goal.

But VAR checks confirmed that youngster Jamal Musiala had committed a late tackle on Michel Aebischer inside the Swiss penalty box, during the build up to the goal.

Just over ten minutes later, Switzerland’s Dan Ndoye scored his first international goal and gave his side the lead with an easy finish in front of goal.

Musiala is the leading goalscorer in the tournament so far (2) and has been integral in Germany’s midfield alongside Ilkay Gundogan, Toni Kroos and fellow 21-year-old Wirtz.

Germany has already qualified for the last-16 with two wins in its first two games. Switzerland, Scotland and Hungary all remain in contention for the remaining spots, with the Swiss having the opportunity to top Group A with a win against Germany.

READ MORE STORIES
