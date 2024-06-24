MagazineBuy Print

Scotland vs Hungary, Euro 2024: Kieran Tierney ruled out for the tournament; Major talking points from SCO v HUN

Take a look at the major talking points from the Scotland vs Hungary Euro 2024 Group A match being played at the Stuttgart Arena.

Published : Jun 24, 2024 00:19 IST , Chennai

Team Sportstar
Hungary’s Milos Kerkez, right, attempts a header next to Scotland’s John McGinn during a Euro 2024 Group A match between Scotland and Hungary.
Hungary’s Milos Kerkez, right, attempts a header next to Scotland’s John McGinn during a Euro 2024 Group A match between Scotland and Hungary. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Hungary’s Milos Kerkez, right, attempts a header next to Scotland’s John McGinn during a Euro 2024 Group A match between Scotland and Hungary. | Photo Credit: AP

Scotland and Hungary’s final Group A match on Sunday is effectively a knockout tie, with both teams needing a win to have any chance of reaching the next stage of Euro 2024.

FOLLOW THE MATCH LIVE | SCOTLAND VS HUNGARY LIVE SCORE, EURO 2024

Take a look at the major talking points from the match:

SCOTLAND EYES FIRST EVER KNOCKOUT APPEARANCE

Scotland will be looking for a vital three points in order to increase its chances of making the knockout stages for the first time in its history.

It has previously appeared in 11 major international tournaments- eight World Cups and three European Championships- without making it past the group stage.

TIERNEY RULED OUT FOR THE TOURNAMENT

Defender Kieran Tierney was left out of Scotland’s squad to face the Hungarians after he sustained an injury during his side’s 1-1 draw against Switzerland.

Tierney was stretchered off in the match after going to the floor clutching his hamstring, an injury which has ruled him out for the rest of the tournament.

Related Topics

Euro 2024 /

Euro 2024 /

Scotland /

Scott McTominay /

Andrew Robertson

