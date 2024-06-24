Scotland and Hungary’s final Group A match on Sunday is effectively a knockout tie, with both teams needing a win to have any chance of reaching the next stage of Euro 2024.
Take a look at the major talking points from the match:
SCOTLAND EYES FIRST EVER KNOCKOUT APPEARANCE
Scotland will be looking for a vital three points in order to increase its chances of making the knockout stages for the first time in its history.
It has previously appeared in 11 major international tournaments- eight World Cups and three European Championships- without making it past the group stage.
TIERNEY RULED OUT FOR THE TOURNAMENT
Defender Kieran Tierney was left out of Scotland’s squad to face the Hungarians after he sustained an injury during his side’s 1-1 draw against Switzerland.
Tierney was stretchered off in the match after going to the floor clutching his hamstring, an injury which has ruled him out for the rest of the tournament.
