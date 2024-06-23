MagazineBuy Print

Copa America 2024: USA vs Bolivia predicted lineups, formations

USA will know better than to be complacent against Bolivia, so expect coach Gregg Berhalter to go with a strong lineup - similar to the one that started against Brazil in the final friendly ahead of the Copa America.

Published : Jun 23, 2024 19:45 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
From left to right: Christian Pulisic of USA and Ramiro Vaca of Bolivia.
From left to right: Christian Pulisic of USA and Ramiro Vaca of Bolivia. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

From left to right: Christian Pulisic of USA and Ramiro Vaca of Bolivia. | Photo Credit: AFP

Copa America 2024 host nation, the United States of America, will kick-off its campaign in a Group C match against Bolivia at the AT&T Stadium in Texas on Sunday.

USA will know better than to be complacent against Bolivia, so expect coach Gregg Berhalter to go with a strong lineup - similar to the one that started against Brazil in the final friendly ahead of the Copa America. The match finished 1-1.

ALSO READ: Copa America 2024: Who is the referee for the USA vs Bolivia Group C match?

Christian Pulisic will lead the Star and Stripes and have Timothy Weah and Folarin Balogun in support at the front. Gio Reyna, Yunus Musah and Weston McKennie will make the midfield three and will be the ones to watch out for.

For Bolivia, players like defenders Jose Sagredo, his twin Jesus Sacredo and playmaker Ramiro Vaca will be the ones to watch out for.

Ahead of the clash, Sportstar looks at the possible starting lineups of the two teams in their Group C match.

USA vs Bolivia predicted XI

USA predicted XI: (4-3-3): Turner (GK); Scally, Richards, Ream, A. Robinson; Reyna, Musah, McKennie; Weah, Balogun, Pulisic.

Bolivia predicted (3-5-2): Viscarra (GK); Je. Sagredo, Haquin, Jo. Sagredo; Saucedo, Villamil, Justiniano, Vaca, Fernandez; Menacho, Miranda.

