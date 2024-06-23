Copa America 2024: USA vs Bolivia predicted lineups, formations

Copa America 2024 host nation, the United States of America, will kick-off its campaign in a Group C match against Bolivia at the AT&T Stadium in Texas on Sunday.

USA will know better than to be complacent against Bolivia, so expect coach Gregg Berhalter to go with a strong lineup - similar to the one that started against Brazil in the final friendly ahead of the Copa America. The match finished 1-1.

Christian Pulisic will lead the Star and Stripes and have Timothy Weah and Folarin Balogun in support at the front. Gio Reyna, Yunus Musah and Weston McKennie will make the midfield three and will be the ones to watch out for.

For Bolivia, players like defenders Jose Sagredo, his twin Jesus Sacredo and playmaker Ramiro Vaca will be the ones to watch out for.

Ahead of the clash, Sportstar looks at the possible starting lineups of the two teams in their Group C match.

USA vs Bolivia predicted XI

USA predicted XI: (4-3-3): Turner (GK); Scally, Richards, Ream, A. Robinson; Reyna, Musah, McKennie; Weah, Balogun, Pulisic.

Bolivia predicted (3-5-2): Viscarra (GK); Je. Sagredo, Haquin, Jo. Sagredo; Saucedo, Villamil, Justiniano, Vaca, Fernandez; Menacho, Miranda.