MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

IND-W vs SA-W Third ODI Live Toss Updates: Who will the coin toss favour in Bengaluru today?

India Women looks to complete a clean sweep of the three-match ODI series vs South Africa Women as the teams clash in the third and final fixture at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday. India leads the series 2-0.

Updated : Jun 23, 2024 07:35 IST - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Teams winning the toss have won seven games and lost seven games. Teams batting first have won only five games at this venue, a ground known to favour chasing sides courtesy its smaller peripheries. 
Teams winning the toss have won seven games and lost seven games. Teams batting first have won only five games at this venue, a ground known to favour chasing sides courtesy its smaller peripheries.  | Photo Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI
infoIcon

Teams winning the toss have won seven games and lost seven games. Teams batting first have won only five games at this venue, a ground known to favour chasing sides courtesy its smaller peripheries.  | Photo Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

TOSS UPDATES:

Toss at 1pm IST; Match begins at 1:30pm IST

TOSS RECORD AT THE M CHINNASWAMY STADIUM:

The M Chinnaswamy Stadium has hosted 14 Women’s ODIs in its history. Before the first ODI of this series last Sunday, the last women’s ODI hosted here was in July 2015, when India took on New Zealand. Teams winning the toss have won seven games and lost seven games. Teams batting first have won only five games at this venue, a ground known to favour chasing sides courtesy its smaller peripheries.

BENGALURU WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY

TICKET DETAILS

Three price brackets have been made available for this series in Bengaluru - Rs. 150, 250 and 1250. Currently only the 250 and 1250 range tickets are available and can be purchased on Paytm Insider.

Where to watch IND vs SA Third ODI?

The third ODI between India Women and South Africa Women will be broadcast on the Sports18 network and DD Sports in India. The live streaming for this match will be available through the JioCinema app and website.

SQUADS:

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (WK), Uma Chetri (WK), Dayalan Hemlatha, Radha Yadav, Asha Sobhana, Shreyanka Patil, Saika Ishaque, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Priya Punia, Shabnim Shakil.

South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Mieke de Ridder, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Suné Luus, Eliz-Mari Marz, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukune, Nondumiso Shangase, Delmi Tucker.

Related Topics

India /

South Africa

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Afghanistan vs Australia Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: AFG ends with 148/6 vs AUS; Cummins gets another hat-trick
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND-W vs SA-W Third ODI Live Toss Updates: Who will the coin toss favour in Bengaluru today?
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND-W vs SA-W 3rd ODI head-to-head: One-day rivalry, top performers, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  4. AFG vs AUS, T20 World Cup 2024: Gurbaz, Ibrahim become second pair to register three 100-run stands in T20 WC
    Team Sportstar
  5. AFG vs AUS, T20 World Cup 2024: Pat Cummins becomes first player to pick two T20 WC hat-tricks
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Women's Cricket

  1. IND-W vs SA-W Third ODI Live Toss Updates: Who will the coin toss favour in Bengaluru today?
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND-W vs SA-W 3rd ODI head-to-head: One-day rivalry, top performers, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND-W vs SA-W: Pacer Shabnam Shakil added to India’s squads vs South Africa Women for all three formats
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND-W vs SA-W: Mandhana-Harmanpreet show, Pooja’s final over hand India nailbiting series-sealing win in Bengaluru
    N. Sudarshan
  5. IND-W vs SA-W: India’s second ODI against South Africa records four centuries; most in a women’s ODI
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Afghanistan vs Australia Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: AFG ends with 148/6 vs AUS; Cummins gets another hat-trick
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND-W vs SA-W Third ODI Live Toss Updates: Who will the coin toss favour in Bengaluru today?
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND-W vs SA-W 3rd ODI head-to-head: One-day rivalry, top performers, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  4. AFG vs AUS, T20 World Cup 2024: Gurbaz, Ibrahim become second pair to register three 100-run stands in T20 WC
    Team Sportstar
  5. AFG vs AUS, T20 World Cup 2024: Pat Cummins becomes first player to pick two T20 WC hat-tricks
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment