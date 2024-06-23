IND-W vs SA-W Third ODI Live Toss Updates: Who will the coin toss favour in Bengaluru today?

TOSS UPDATES:

Toss at 1pm IST; Match begins at 1:30pm IST

TOSS RECORD AT THE M CHINNASWAMY STADIUM:

The M Chinnaswamy Stadium has hosted 14 Women’s ODIs in its history. Before the first ODI of this series last Sunday, the last women’s ODI hosted here was in July 2015, when India took on New Zealand. Teams winning the toss have won seven games and lost seven games. Teams batting first have won only five games at this venue, a ground known to favour chasing sides courtesy its smaller peripheries.

BENGALURU WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY

TICKET DETAILS

Three price brackets have been made available for this series in Bengaluru - Rs. 150, 250 and 1250. Currently only the 250 and 1250 range tickets are available and can be purchased on Paytm Insider.

Where to watch IND vs SA Third ODI?

The third ODI between India Women and South Africa Women will be broadcast on the Sports18 network and DD Sports in India. The live streaming for this match will be available through the JioCinema app and website.

SQUADS:

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (WK), Uma Chetri (WK), Dayalan Hemlatha, Radha Yadav, Asha Sobhana, Shreyanka Patil, Saika Ishaque, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Priya Punia, Shabnim Shakil.

South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Mieke de Ridder, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Suné Luus, Eliz-Mari Marz, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukune, Nondumiso Shangase, Delmi Tucker.