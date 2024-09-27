India loses 0-1 to Iran in AFC Asian Cup U-20 qualifiers

India went down 0-1 to Iran in its second match of the AFC Under 20 Asian Cup qualifiers in Vientian, Laos on Friday.

India looked good for a point against the three-time champion before it conceded a goal in the 87th minute.

The defeat leaves India on three points from two games. India won its opening game 4-1 against Mongolia on Wednesday.

India remains second in Group G behind Iran, which has six points from two matches.

Ranjan Chaudhuri’s boys will play their last group match against host Laos on Sunday.

The top teams from each group, along with the five best second-placed teams from 10 groups will qualify for the tournament proper in China next year.