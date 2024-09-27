India went down 0-1 to Iran in its second match of the AFC Under 20 Asian Cup qualifiers in Vientian, Laos on Friday.
India looked good for a point against the three-time champion before it conceded a goal in the 87th minute.
The defeat leaves India on three points from two games. India won its opening game 4-1 against Mongolia on Wednesday.
India remains second in Group G behind Iran, which has six points from two matches.
READ | India begins AFC Asian Cup U-20 qualifiers with 4-1 win over Mongolia
Ranjan Chaudhuri’s boys will play their last group match against host Laos on Sunday.
The top teams from each group, along with the five best second-placed teams from 10 groups will qualify for the tournament proper in China next year.
Latest on Sportstar
- India loses 0-1 to Iran in AFC Asian Cup U-20 qualifiers
- Kamindu Mendis becomes joint-third fastest to 1000 Test runs, goes level with Don Bradman
- Teens ride the surfing wave in India as the country gears up for a historic appearance at the 2026 Asian Games
- Indian sports wrap, September 27: Hembram, Rathore to lead Rugby India at Asia Rugby U18 7s Championship
- Bundesliga 2024-25: Bayern relishing test against champion Leverkusen, says Kompany
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE