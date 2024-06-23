IND-W vs SA-W 3rd ODI head-to-head: One-day rivalry, top performers, most runs, wickets

India were able to tame varied challenges thrown at them by South Africa so far, and they will be eager to take the series to its fitting conclusion of a 3-0 margin during the third and final ODI here on Sunday.

In the first match, the Indian batters had to come back from a perilous 99 for five before making a 260-plus total. The home side bowlers defended the target well too.

But in the second game, it was the turn of the Indian bowlers to ace the test that they were subjected to by centurions Laura Wolvaardt and Marizanne Kapp on a placid pitch.

Despite the heavy pounding, they kept their nerves till the last ball of the match to come out on the right side of the result.

However, the common thread across these two matches was the exceptional batting of Smriti Mandhana, who made 117 and 136 in them.

With the series already in kitty, India might also give an outing to fringe players such as bowlers Shreyanka Patil, Saika Ishaque and top-order batter Priya Punia.

On the other hand, South Africa will be keen to win the match and gain at least two ICC Women’s ODI Championship points, critical in their qualification for next year’s 50-over World Cup.

Of course, a win will go a long way in instilling a dose of confidence ahead of the Test and the ensuing T20I series.

IND-W vs SA-W HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN ODIs Matches played: 30 India: 17 South Africa: 12 No result: 1 Last result: India beat South Africa by four runs in Bengaluru on June 19, 2024

IND-W vs SA-W HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN INDIA: Total played: 14 India: 8 South Africa: 6 Last result: India beat South Africa by four runs in Bengaluru on June 19, 2024

MOST RUNS IN IND vs SA ODIs

Batter Match Runs Avg. HS Mithali Raj (IND) 26 882 46.42 79* Mignon du Preez (SA) 20 616 36.23 90* Punam Raut (IND) 17 603 43.07 104*

MOST WICKETS IN IND vs SA ODIs

Bowler Match Wickets Econ. Avg. BBI Jhulan Goswami (IND) 20 34 3.61 18.11 4/24 Shabnim Ismail (SA) 17 25 4.02 23.68 4/30 Shikha Pandey (IND) 14 25 4.04 17.68 4/34

NUMBERS FROM THIS SERIES

Most runs: Smriti Mandhana - 253 runs (2 centuries) Most wickets: Deepti Sharma, Asha Sobhana - 4 wickets

Where to watch India vs South Africa 3rd ODI?

You can watch the third ODI between India women and South Africa women on Sports 18 and DD Sports. The match will also be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app.