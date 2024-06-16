MagazineBuy Print

IND-W vs SA-W First ODI: Pooja Vastrakar helped off the field with suspected knee injury

The pace-bowling allrounder delivered a wicket maiden in the sixth over when she scalped the wicket of Anneke Bosch.

Published : Jun 16, 2024 19:12 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Pooja Vastrakar clutches her left knee in discomfort after she lands on it awkwardly during India’s ODI against South Africa in Bengaluru, the first of three in a multi-format series.
Pooja Vastrakar clutches her left knee in discomfort after she lands on it awkwardly during India’s ODI against South Africa in Bengaluru, the first of three in a multi-format series. | Photo Credit: JIOCINEMA/SCREENGRAB
infoIcon

Pooja Vastrakar clutches her left knee in discomfort after she lands on it awkwardly during India's ODI against South Africa in Bengaluru, the first of three in a multi-format series. | Photo Credit: JIOCINEMA/SCREENGRAB

Indian women’s national team pacer Pooja Vastrakar was helped off the field due to a suspected knee injury during the ODI match against South Africa at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Pooja seemed to land on her left knee awkwardly which raised concerns about a strain on an already plagued knee, that in the past has gone through an ACL surgery.

The pacer delivered a wicket maiden in the sixth over when she scalped the wicket of Anneke Bosch.

India put up a commendable score of 265 after Smriti Mandhana notched up a hard fought century, before she got out for 117 runs.

Pooja had provided a helping hand towards the end of India’s batting innings with an unbeaten knock of 31 off 42 balls.

India women

