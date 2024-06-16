IND-W vs SA-W First ODI: Pooja Vastrakar helped off the field with suspected knee injury

Indian women’s national team pacer Pooja Vastrakar was helped off the field due to a suspected knee injury during the ODI match against South Africa at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.
Pooja seemed to land on her left knee awkwardly which raised concerns about a strain on an already plagued knee, that in the past has gone through an ACL surgery.
The pacer delivered a wicket maiden in the sixth over when she scalped the wicket of Anneke Bosch.
India put up a commendable score of 265 after Smriti Mandhana notched up a hard fought century, before she got out for 117 runs.
Pooja had provided a helping hand towards the end of India’s batting innings with an unbeaten knock of 31 off 42 balls.
